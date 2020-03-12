Joe Castiglione opened a Thursday night conference call with an obvious statement.
“These are unprecedented times,” the Oklahoma athletics director told reporters during a 32-minute call.
Just hours earlier, the NCAA announced that it was canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as championship play for all spring sports because of the threat of COVID-19. OU is suspending all athletics competition, as well as out-of-season practices and workouts, until further notice.
The Big 12 Conference has suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting and out-of-season practices until March 29.
OU’s April 18 spring football game remains on the schedule, but there remains a possibility of a cancellation. This week, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State announced they were not going to have spring games.
“We definitely understand things could change, but that’s more than a month away and I think a decision about the spring game isn’t as important right now as making prudent decisions in any other cases,” Castiglione said. “For some, they might disagree, but we’re trying to take them in the right order here. If we’re going to continually delay the start of — or the continuation, I should say — of spring practice, then obviously we need to quickly decide whether we change the date of the spring game or eliminate it all together.”
The NCAA’s cancellation of spring championships seemed to catch Castiglione off-guard. The AD learned of the news at the same time as the public.
“We’re not altogether sure why championships that wouldn’t occur until much later in the spring or early summer were canceled now,” Castiglione said. “I say that completely recognizing that those involved in making that decision had information that we don’t have in front of us right at this moment. But I trust that they used it to the best advantage to make decisions that were right for everybody.”
OU is taking the approach of suspending practices and competition before re-evaluating with new information. Castiglione said he didn’t necessarily want to go as far as saying they were canceling competitive seasons for sports that just got underway.
“I’m sure that we will have another conversation, maybe as soon as tomorrow, about the impact of the NCAA decision,” Castiglione said. “We’ll talk about other pieces of information that have been developed and have been shared with the rest of the conference institutions and we’ll have to talk through whether the Big 12 decides to stage any of its spring championships or not.”
Castiglione also spoke about a modification of eligibility rules that would allow student-athletes to receive another year after having this season severed by Thursday’s NCAA decision.
“I would like to see us look seriously at providing an additional year of eligibility for student-athletes who have lost the opportunity to compete,” Castiglione said. “Certainly that starts with the student-athletes in their final year of eligibility. There’s not another way to get it back. I don’t know how many student-athletes would come back and compete if they had an additional year of eligibility. That’s all speculative. But it’s certainly something we’re going to continue to discuss.
“There may be some other legislative changes or modifications that might have to be made as we further get into making other decisions.”