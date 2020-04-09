Will college football return on schedule in 2020? It’s a popular question with no clear answer as the world battles COVID-19.
Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma’s athletic director, has to prepare for a Sept. 5 home game against Missouri State. There’s also been tremendous interest in the Sooners’ Sept. 26 road game at Army.
Castiglione also has to have contingency plans if the season is pushed back or even erased if there isn’t any progress made against the virus.
“We all know stadiums and arenas weren’t built for social distancing,” Castiglione said.
On Thursday afternoon, the athletic director held a 57-minute conference call with reporters. The topic centered on the football season as well as the financial hit that the university could take due to the pandemic.
Safety is paramount, Castilglione said. There’s no idea of what the “new normal” will look like in a few months. He’s also having conversations with fellow Big 12 athletic directors and his coaches on a weekly basis.
“Every single decision, regardless of what it is, will always be made with the health, the welfare and the safety of those that we serve in mind. Always,” Castiglione said. “And as much as we are all looking forward to the day that we can first see our athletes back on campus and get them back into some sort of routine, even though that process might be very gradual (rather) than just automatically back to normal.”
Castiglione said the athletic department is still looking forward to the scheduled start of the academic year and everything that goes with it, which includes fall sports.
“Now we’re not naive, we’re not obtuse. We realize that there could be many things that I just mentioned alter that start,” Castiglione said. “So what we’re trying to do is model a variety of different approaches and be ready to adjust once we know which one we have to implement. We’re trying to keep things as positive and as normal as we possibly can until we’re told otherwise.”
Castiglione also is being proactive if stadiums do see crowds fill the stands.
“I’ve been in touch with national apparel manufacturers ... (so that) fans would know what they have available,” Castiglione said. “You may start to see some of them pop up in social media or other places — masks, gloves, hats, scarves, bandanas. We’ve already installed all sorts of hand sanitizers all over the facilities.”
Any decision to play football will be a collective decision of schools. There will have to be agreement from a medical standpoint and then what model works best. Naturally, it’s one of the topics discussed during athletic director conference calls.
“We’re looking at all kinds of models between a full season starting on time, to slightly altering the start of the season — whether that means moving it up a couple weeks, back a couple weeks — generally speaking, whether that means a shortened season, whether that means moving the entire season or portion of a season to the spring,” Castiglione said. “We’re looking at any and all kinds of models to be able to adapt one of them depending on what the medical experts tell us. Again, I think the other pieces are to be very focused on student-athlete welfare. Their own health and safety around re-engaging back into sports.”
Castiglione has dealt with a financial crisis during his 23 years at Oklahoma. There was the 2008 recession nationally and oil and gas shortfalls inside the state. The school has battled the budget and he inherited a program working in the red when he arrived in 1998.
“We’ve had a wide variety of experiences, all of which strengthened and shaped us. In some ways, it made us more ready to handle something unusual,” he said. “But this is way beyond anybody’s imagination.
“I was telling somebody the other day that I feel like we are living one of those movies that we went to watch. We’re enthralled by the storyline, the cinematography, the drama and whatever emotions get invoked. Then the movie would end and you would get up and walk out of the theatre and realize it was quite a story but it was just a movie.
“This one, we are living day to day and we still don’t know exactly if we are a fourth of the way through it, halfway through it, three-fourths of the way through it.”
OU’s athletic budget — like universities across the country — will take a hit.
“To say that it’s not going to have any economic impact, that would be grossly naïve,” Castiglione said. “We’re just hoping to minimize it because one doesn’t know how much this affects the economy of all those that support our athletic programs or universities or businesses that are affected.”
Louisville announced pay cuts to its athletic department on Thursday. Iowa State did the same earlier in the week.
Could the same happen at Oklahoma?
“Any and everything you could consider as a possibility is on the table,” he said. “We’re working in lockstep with our campus because we’re dealing with not only employees of an athletic department, but employees of a greater university community. So any and all decisions like that would be made in concert with whatever approach the campus will take.”
One thing is certain — Castiglione is proud of his university, which has an academic health system with medical researchers working on vaccines and treatments. He mentioned the College of Fine Arts, which is using costume designers to create cloth facemasks that can be sanitized and reused.
Castiglione said he’s very proud of how our country is working against the coronavirus. He said seeing the best in people infuses energy in him.
“Somehow, someway, we’re going to come out of this stronger,” he said. ”If you look nationally, locally, you see people working together in ways that maybe we’ve kind of lost sight of a little bit in the last couple of years.
“I think usually when we have these kinds of things, it reveals a very special innate emotion in all of us that we want to help the other person. Gosh, that has been the most inspiring of all.”