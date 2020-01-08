AUSTIN, Texas — Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle scored a game-high 22 points to propel the Sooners to a 72-62 victory at Texas.
It was the first time the Sooners have won in Austin since the 2014-15 season.
OU (11-3 overall, 2-0 Big 12) earned its fourth straight victory after overcoming an early 29-20 deficit against the Longhorns.
The Sooners led 34-33 at halftime after Austin Reaves hit a corner 3-pointer right before the buzzer. OU ended the first half with a 14-4 run, holding the Longhorns to just 1-of-10 shooting leading up to intermission.
OU took the lead for good when Doolittle hit a jump shot to make it 52-51 with 8:59 remaining. That began an 11-2 OU run that was capped by De’Vion Harmon’s three-point play with 5:49 left.
Jamal Bieniemy scored 11 — his highest-scoring output in his past 11 games — and Reaves added 10.
Texas (10-4, 0-2) was paced by Courtney Ramey’s 14 points. The Longhorns were held to just 37.5% shooting.
OU will try to begin Big 12 play 3-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign when it travels to Iowa State on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m. in Ames.