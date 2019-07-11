Former Oklahoma quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray was announced as the 2018-19 Big 12 Men’s Athlete of the Year by the conference Thursday.
Murray becomes the seventh OU athlete to be named Big 12 athlete of the year since 2013, joining Baker Mayfield, Paige Parker and Buddy Hield, among others.
Texas track and field star Ashtin Zamzow, who led the Longhorns to an NCAA Outdoor championship, was named Big 12 Women’s Athlete of the Year.
Nominees for the annual awards are submitted by each of the 10 schools on the basis of athletic performance, academic achievement and citizenship. The final selections are determined by a media panel and a fan vote.
Murray was prolific in his lone season as the Sooners starting quarterback, leading OU to its second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. The Allen, Texas, native passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and added 1,001 yards and 12 TDs rushing. He earned All-Big 12 and All-American honors, as well as the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the nation’s top quarterback.