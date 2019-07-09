The Preseason All-Big 12 football team, as voted by the media, was released by the conference Tuesday afternoon with players from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State dominating the list.
Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, while quarterback Jalen Hurts, who joins OU this fall from the University of Alabama, was named Preseason Newcomer of the Year. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was selected Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Altogether, the Sooners received six preseason all-conference honors, more than any other team in the league. Running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, tight end Grant Calcaterra and center Creed Humphrey joined Murray — the lone Sooners defender — on the list to go with Hurts’ mention. Lamb also was selected the conference’s top return man.
According to a report from The Athletic, Brooks, a redshirt sophomore, has been cleared in a Title IX investigation and is expected to rejoin the team Wednesday. Brooks earned All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2018.
Lamb and Calcaterra, both juniors, received All-Big 12 first-team selections last season. Murray, one of six Sooners who will represent the university at Big 12 Media Days on Monday, was a second-team honoree last season after racking up 71 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks.
For Oklahoma State, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, running back Chuba Hubbard and cornerback A.J. Green were honored.
Wallace, a 6-foot, 185-pound junior, led the conference in receiving with 1,491 yards last fall and projects to be a contender for the Biletnikoff Trophy, which recognizes the nation’s top receiver. He received All-Big 12 first-team honors a year ago.
Green, a senior from DeSoto, Texas, made the preseason all-conference team after being an All-Big 12 second-team selection in 2018.
For Hubbard, who rushed for 6 yards per carry in his freshman season a year ago, this is his first All-Big 12 team selection.