Lincoln Riley will not allow himself to consider a fall without college football.
The Oklahoma coach understands there’s plenty of uncertainty in our world given the COVID-19 pandemic. With the unknowns, he’s focused on preparing his program for a 2020 season rather than speculate what could happen in six months.
“By September, the world is going to need football,” Riley said during a 30-minute Tuesday conference call with reporters. “A lot of that will be determined by our country’s response to this and how serious every single person takes it. Hopefully we, as a country, can do the best we can.”
Riley plotted a fork-in-the-road date as the first step toward football normalcy.
“We all gotta be open-minded and wait and see how this thing kind of plays out,” Riley said. “But I do think by June 1, if our players are on or off campus, will be pretty telling.”
The timeline coincides with the Big 12 Conference’s policy announcement Sunday that no organized team activities – organized or voluntary – are allowed through May 31.
The Barry Switzer Center typically would be buzzing and in the midst of spring football drills as the calendar flips to April. Instead, Riley estimated that “80-85%” of his players are back in their hometowns and the head coach is meeting with staff and players via video conference calls.
The Big 12 allows coaches to meet with players in virtual meetings, but only for a combined two hours in one week’s time. That window only allows group activities with film study, technical discussions and tactical sessions. No physical workouts and skill instruction is permitted.
Riley believes more time could be afforded to players.
“With the amount of time that these guys have right now, other than working out and handling their classwork virtually, there’s a lot of time that we could continue to be improving these guys,” Riley said. “In the virtual meetings, there are some limitations to them but there are also some strong benefits. I hope at some point we can ramp that up a little bit to make up for some lost time. Not just competitively, but from a development standpoint.”
The strength-and-conditioning staff – headed by Bennie Wylie – has had to put together workout plans for players.
It hasn’t been an easy job, especially with many gyms closed to the public.
“Every single player has a different setup,” Riley said. “The accessibility ranges from nothing to some guys still having full facilities to work out at. They work out at different times. And their access to different nutrition is varied as well. It’s become very individualized.
“I give Coach Wylie, our strength staff and our nutrition team a bunch of credit because you can’t just lay out a blanket plan for your team. You have to take those things into consideration and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”
No one knows what the future holds.
Oklahoma only held one spring practice before being sent home before spring break. The school went from two weeks of online instruction to a spring semester without face-to-face instruction.
“You kind of take a step back and wonder, is this real? A lot of it seems like we’re living in a movie,” Riley said. “And it is real. It’s unprecedented. But I think we’ve got to stay facing forward and continue to do the right things as much as we can.”