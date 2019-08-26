The depth chart page in the Oklahoma game notes distributed to the media Monday was left blank except an eyes emoji with a "coming soon" message, but coach Lincoln Riley said it was not a strategic move ahead of the opener Sunday against Houston.
"This is a big week for us," Riley said. "We still have some position battles going on. We have some spots where we will have multiple guys play. We haven't made some decisions yet on starters.
"Even in a couple of positions, we have as many as three guys that can play and play a majority of the game. It gives us, as coaches, a better chance to evaluate it and hopefully give you guys something a little more accurate midweek."
Said Cougar coach Dana Holgorsen at his news conference Monday: "I've always released a depth chart, and I'll release one. Why they don't put one out, it's kind of silly to me. If they're not putting one out, I'm not putting one out.
On the updated roster released Monday, redshirt freshman Jaquayln Crawford was listed as a cornerback rather than wide receiver where he spent last season.