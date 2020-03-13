Oklahoma’s basketball team carried some momentum heading into the Big 12 Tournament.
The team appeared to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament after Austin Reaves’ 41-point game in a road win at TCU. The Sooners were the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 event. An extra day of rest and playing a West Virginia team that OU had beaten twice seemed like a recipe for postseason success.
And then, in an instant, the season ended Thursday with the announcement that the men’s and women’s conference tournaments were being canceled due to COVID-19. OU’s final record will be 19-12 with plenty of wondering what would have happened if the season carried on.
OU coach Lon Kruger spoke with reporters Friday night.
“There’s some disappointment with not being able to continue to participate (in the tournaments), but it pales by comparison with the significance of the event,” Kruger said. “What’s going on worldwide is much, much more significant than our disappointment in not being able to play. Disappointment on one hand, but when you put it in context, it’s pretty insignificant.”
The team was having breakfast Thursday morning when it learned the conference tournament was canceled.
Kruger said there was hope that the NCAA Tournament would be played, but that news was delivered during the bus ride back to Norman.
“There were different moments with levels of disappointment. But again, what’s happening is way greater than our disappointment for the guys not being able to play and fans not being able to watch,” Kruger said. “Everyone’s disappointed at some level. But it’s something that they’re getting out in front of it. It’s the wise thing to do and the only thing to do and hopefully the result of that action will be some degree of advantage in the long run.”
Kristian Doolittle was OU’s only senior this season. The Edmond Memorial High School graduate said on Twitter that he was “forever grateful for the opportunity to represent my school and state to the best of my ability!!”
What did Kruger tell Doolittle?
“In Kristian’s case, you compliment him on all he’s accomplished and thank him for all he’s contributed,” Kruger said. “It’s disappointing that he’s not going to be able to finish it with actual participation, but the fact that he led this team to the opportunity to earn a berth.”
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley suggested the release of an NCAA Tournament bracket on Selection Sunday even though the games wouldn’t be played. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said the NCAA hasn’t ruled out that idea.
“If that happens, it’d be great. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t diminish anything that they’ve accomplished, of course,” Kruger said. “Seeing their name pop up on that screen on (the selection show) is an exciting moment for all athletes and fans alike.
“If that does happen, then great. If it doesn’t, it’s not that big a deal. But, still, you’d like to see that.”