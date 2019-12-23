Former OU coach Barry Switzer reports that longtime Sooner football figure Merv Johnson sustained injuries in an auto accident on Sunday afternoon.
Switzer said the accident occurred on I-35 near Perry, and that Johnson was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Crash details and the nature of the injuries were not disclosed, but multiple sources indicated that the 83-year-old Johnson’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol accident report will not be made available until next week.
A Missouri native who played football for the Missouri Tigers in 1955-57, Johnson coached the OU offensive line for Switzer in 1979-88. Johnson then was an assistant for Gary Gibbs, Howard Schnellenberger and John Blake before he became OU’s director of football operations in 1998. He retired from that position in 2017.
Before joining Switzer’s OU staff in 1979, Johnson worked for Frank Broyles at Arkansas and for Dan Devine at Notre Dame.
As an assistant coach, a support-staff member or an analyst since 1999 on the Sooner Sports Radio Network, Johnson has been involved in 513 consecutive OU football games. As he recovers from the Sunday accident, Johnson’s streak ends when the Sooners face top-ranked LSU in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday.
