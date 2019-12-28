Peach Bowl

LSU Tigers linebacker Patrick Queen (8) and defensive end Glen Logan (97) tackle Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

ATLANTA — Jalen Hurts hated to not fulfill his promise to Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.

While answering tough questions following Saturday’s 63-28 loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl, the prolific quarterback was asked about his one-year stint with the Sooners.

“It hurts me. You talk about how much it means to you and the team. It’s supposed to hurt. This is not a good feeling. This is a feeling I’ve never felt before,” Hurts said after his team was eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

“It hurts me in my heart. When I decided to come to this school, I told Coach Riley ‘I’m going to go win you a National Championship’ and I failed to do that.”

Oklahoma’s chase for an eighth national championship will have to wait another season following the blowout loss to top-ranked LSU.

OU remains winless in four CFP appearances with the latest version being the most lopsided loss for the Sooners since a 55-19 setback to USC at the Orange Bowl in the 2004 season.

Nothing about the Peach Bowl was competitive.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow simply toyed with OU’s defense. The Heisman Trophy winner ended 29-of-39 passing for 493 yards and a bowl-record seven touchdowns against a unit which hadn’t allowed 300 passing yards all season.

All seven touchdown passes came in the first half, and the Tigers led 49-14 at intermission.

There would be no miracle comeback on this day, as the SEC champions pounded the Sooners into oblivion.

“We talk about getting a fast start and those things, we certainly didn’t come close to having one,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “I think at some point, we lost our composure. I don’t know if we ever really got it back. Credit goes to LSU. That’s a tremendous football team.”

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he felt his team had to score every possession to win.

“I had the utmost respect for Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb, not to think that we weren’t going to stop them, but I thought we had to get the pedal to the metal and get a big lead, which we did,” Orgeron said. “So it doesn’t surprise me (Burrow) did the things they did. But it does surprise me they did it with the ease that they did.”

Oklahoma started miserably in all three phases, and it set the tone for the blowout.

The Sooners lost 6 yards on their opening offensive possession. A 23-yard punt by Reeves Mundschau set up the Tigers at the OU 42. Then, just 56 seconds and three plays later, Burrow threw the first of his four touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson. The wide receiver had 14 catches for 227 yards.

“They have a great offense,” OU defensive back Parnell Motley said. “It’s more than I expected. More live in person, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen on film. We just had to make plays. They’re doing simple inside fade routes and stuff like that. Stuff we’ve seen all year.

“We just had to do our job, and we didn’t cut it loose.”

The Sooners (12-2) were without starters Delarrin Turner-Yell (broken collarbone) and Ronnie Perkins (suspension). They lost another key player when Brendan Radley-Hiles was ejected for a targeting penalty early in the second quarter.

With Turner-Yell out, Justin Broiles moved to his position. Radley-Hiles’ dismissal sparked little-used Woodi Washington into the secondary.

“It was challenging. Broiles is our primary replacement for Turner-Yell getting hurt and so Broiles, we had to crash-course him at safety over the last week to get him ready. All of a sudden now he’s got to play nickel,” Riley said. “So those guys are going to continue to be good players, yeah. You’d love to have gone in with the other ones. That wasn’t the hand we were dealt. They’ve got some good players. Was that a factor in the game? Yes. Was it a deciding factor? No.

“Some of our mistakes and inability to play our very best was the deciding factor.”

While the defense had troubles getting off the field, the OU offense was sputtering.

The Sooners were held to only 322 yards, which is the second-lowest total in Riley’s five years of calling plays at OU. The lowest was the 2015 Texas game, when OU managed 278 yards.

“They got great players, really athletic players. They’re fast, they play strong. They rally to the ball,” Hurts said. “But when you play this game, you talk about the controllables, what you can control. We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities, and that’s something that we can control. They play really good defense, but we were too inconsistent to come out on top of this game, and I think that’s the blunt reality of it.”

OU had a season-low 97 rushing yards. It’s the fifth time — all losses — one of Riley’s offenses has rushed for 102 yards or less.

Hurts completed just 15-of-31 passes against LSU. It’s the only time this season he’s connected on less than half of his pass attempts. He had 217 passing yards and added 43 rushing yards.

The Sooners are now 0-4 in CFP games, but Riley continues to remain positive about the program’s future.

“We’re continuing to make strides. There’s no doubt about it. I mean, just putting yourself here four times in five years is — I mean, that’s so hard to do, man. I mean, it’s so hard to do,” Riley said. “So I think we’ve made some great improvements with the program. I’m excited about where we’re heading defensively. I think we’ve just scratched the surface about how good we can get on that side.

“This program has championship DNA. We kind of find a way, and we’ll be back.”

See the best images from Saturday’s Peach Bowl

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391