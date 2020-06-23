When the documentary “Athlete A” is released on Netflix on Wednesday, there may be some viewers who believe they have a grasp of the scandal that engulfed USA Gymnastics.
Maggie Nichols — the University of Oklahoma gymnast and first person to step forward to bring attention to the horrific sexual abuse by Larry Nassar — believes there will be much more realized during the 103-minute film.
“I think eyes will open a lot just because I think a lot of people don’t really understand the extent of how terrible and how much people were affected by this case,” Nichols told the Tulsa World.
“This documentary is very educational and it’s straight to the point. It doesn’t hold back at all.”
The 22-year-old was known as “Athlete A” in court documents after becoming the first to report Nassar — a former USA Gymnastics doctor — as a sexual abuser in 2015.
The documentary goes in-depth about how USA Gymnastics failed to report abuse. Nassar was convicted of abuse and given a prison sentence of at least 125 years.
In 2018, Nichols revealed herself publicly as “Athlete A” while a sophomore on OU’s gymnastics team. Since that time, she has shifted from survivor to an advocate against sexual abuse.
It’s difficult for those not harmed by sexual abuse to try to understand the emotional pain — physically, mentally and emotionally — of a victim, she said.
Asked what message Nichols has for those who may be suffering now, she replied: “You’re not alone. Find people who you can talk to about it, whether it’s family, friends or someone who may have gone through the same thing. You are not alone. Reach out to people who you can really trust.”
Nichols said she’s had a lot of people share their stories, whether through social media or in conversations following competitions.
“Even if I just help one person by coming out publicly, it made it worth it,” she said. “It really means a lot being an inspiration or someone who people can go to if they need help with anything.”
Former USA Olympic gymnast Bart Conner is based in Norman. He has followed Nichols’ story and said has been impressed with her courage.
“Maggie is a rock star and she’s handled this with such grace and such class,” Conner said. “She had great courage to be ‘Athlete A’ and be the first one to speak out. And the thing that’s inspired me about Maggie is she is bound and determined not to be a victim. She’s risen above all of this ugliness. She is a game changer in that regard.”
Nichols still lives in Norman. Her college eligibility is exhausted and she completed her career with two NCAA all-around titles, four event championships and was a member of two national championship squads. She scored a perfect 10 a school-record 22 times.
Nichols didn’t make the 2016 Olympics team. She was battling an injury at the time and said she gave “everything she had” as an Olympics hopeful. There were never plans for a 2020 run for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
“Even making it to the (2016) Olympics trials was such an honor due to the circumstances that I did have at the time,” Nichols said. “My body was always kind of fragile. After that, I kind of moved on to the college route. I’m done with the Olympics side of it. But I’m totally at ease with that.”
She plans to complete her bachelor’s degree at OU in the fall and will serve as a graduate assistant coach for the Sooners next season. She’s aiming toward a career in sports broadcasting.
There’s little doubt that Nichols’ legacy in gymnastics will live for a long time.
“It certainly will always be part of her story,” Conner said. “But I’m fully confident that she will not go won as a victim of this, but more of a survivor and one who thrived and used this tragedy to make herself and her sport better.”