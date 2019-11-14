NORMAN — The Oklahoma women’s basketball team took Missouri State to the wire Thursday but came up short in a Preseason WNIT semifinal as Missouri State held on to win 96-90.
The Lady Bears (4-0) led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, but OU (2-1) closed the gap to three on Kamryn Lemon’s 3-pointer with 1:30 to go to make it 89-86. The Sooners scored twice more, but fell just short as the Lady Bears sealed their 13th consecutive road victory at the free throw line.
Missouri State will play in the championship game Sunday at No. 7 Oregon State, a 98-77 winner over No. 18 DePaul in the late semifinal.
“What an exciting basketball game,” OU coach Sherri Coale said. “(Missouri State) is a really good team that obviously went to the Sweet Sixteen last year, has a lot of experience back and played with a lot of confidence.
“We just got off to a great start, then got foul trouble across the entire roster and couldn’t ever really recover from the break in rhythm there.”
Ana Llanusa led the charge for the Sooners, scoring 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Taylor Robertson added 22 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range, Lemon had 17 points and Madi Williams added 12.
The Sooners came out firing in the first quarter, scoring a program-record 37 points, boosted by 7-for-9 shooting from behind the arc. OU led 51-39 at the half.
But Missouri State answered in the third quarter, outscoring OU 34-18.
Alexa Willard scored 29 points to lead the Lady Bears, who got 19 from Mya Bhinhar, 16 from former Sapulpa star Brice Calip, and 15 points and 11 rebounds from Jasmine Franklin.
“I thought we fought back at the end and did some great stuff,” Coale said. “… We’ve got to build our discipline, we’ve got to build our confidence. We’ve got to trust the process and do what we do and by the end of the year we’ll look back and appreciate the opportunity that we had tonight because it’s going to make us better.”
OU returns to Lloyd Noble Center at 11 a.m. Wednesday to play Stephen F. Austin for Field Trip Day. An estimated 6,000 local elementary schoolers will be in attendance.
MISSOURI ST. 96, OKLAHOMA 90
MSU 20 19 34 23 — 96
OU 37 14 18 21 — 90
MISSOURI STATE (4-0): Alexa Willard 12-21 2-2 29, Bhinhar 4-13 8-8 19, Calip 6-13 2-2 16, Franklin 7-10 1-2 15, Gartner 4-5 0-0 8, Wilson 1-2 1-3 4, Ruffridge 1-2 0-0 3, Hipp 1-2 0-2 2, Ealy 0-1 0-0 0, Manning 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-69 14-19 96.
OKLAHOMA (2-1): Llanusa 11-18 6-11 30, Robertson 7-11 2-3 22, Lemon 7-10 0-0 17, Williams 4-10 3-4 12, Simpson 2-4 0-0 4, Murcer 0-1 0-0 0, Gregory 0-1 1-1 1, Lampkin 0-2 0-0 0, Williston 1-2 2-2 4, Veitenheimer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 14-21 90.
3-point goals: MSU 8-15 (Willard 3-6, Calip 2-3, Bhinhar 1-1, Wilson 1-1, Ruffridge 1-2, Gartner 0-1, Ealy 0-1); OU 12-22 (Robertson 6-10, Lemon 3-4, Llanusa 2-6, Williams 1-1, Veitenheimer 0-1). Rebounds: MSU 39 (Franklin 11); OU 26 (Simpson 5). Assists: MSU 16 (Calip 5); OU 15 (Lemon 5). Total fouls: MSU 17; OU 20. Fouled out: OU, Llanusa. A: 1,713.