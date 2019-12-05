COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Defense and blocking have been the hallmarks of the Oklahoma volleyball team throughout the season, with the Sooners ranked in the top five in the Big 12 in five defensive categories.
Thursday, in the program’s first NCAA Tournament match since 2014, OU flourished when it found its presence on defense and blocking. However, the Sooners’ season came to an end against No. 21 Rice 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19) because they lost that defensive flow for spurts throughout the game.
Rice (27-3) jumped out to a 9-2 lead over the Sooners (19-9) in the first set thanks to a serving run by setter Carly Graham and three kills by outside hitter Nicole Lennon. As OU’s defensive net play found its stride, the Sooners found their way back into the match, thanks to blocks by Brianna Kadiku, Sarah Sanders, Paige Anderson and Sanaa Dotson.
“I know you know we talked about a lot of staying engaged throughout rally and so in that first set I think we really saw things start to click for them as a blocking unit and that gave us some confidence to rally off,” OU coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said.
But Rice closed out the first set on a 10-4 run, which included seven Sooners errors, to take the set 25-18.
After claiming six kills in the first set, Lennon rolled through the Owls’ second-set victory with five. A 7-2 run through the middle of the set gave the Owls the slight separation needed to claim the set 25-22.
Five more kills from Lennon in the third set led the Owls’ 25-19 charge into the program’s first second-round berth.
This was the fifth time the Sooners have been swept this season.
“Any team in this tournament is going to come out blazing,” junior middle blocker Anderson said. “We watched film. We studied what they do and we knew what we were cut out for, but I think we wanted to put up a fight and, honestly, we didn’t do all that we could, in my opinion.”
Kadiku, a senior middle blocker, led the Sooners in kills with 10 and also had two blocks. Lennon paced all attackers with 16 kills in the match. Rice hit at a .229 clip, ahead of OU’s average opponent hit percentage of .176.
“We respected Oklahoma a lot coming in,” Lennon said. “They were a Big 12 school and they had a good offense. So we knew coming out with the win today in general would be amazing.”
With eight juniors on the roster in Gray-Walton’s second season at the helm, Kadiku said the program is trending upward, despite the loss.
“From my Day 1 until now, I think we’ve grown tremendously,” she said. “From blocking, passing, hitting, all together — even our our volleyball IQ has grown. Everyone on our team has good volleyball IQ. Me personally, I’ve grown. Before, I thought I was good. Now I came here and I realized I had a lot to learn, and I think I learned it.”
Gray-Walton couldn’t nab her first tournament win, but she said she hopes missing out on a victory sparks a similar fire in her team.
“We do have a lot of returners that come back and we do have people now that have experienced this moment,’ Gray-Walton said. “If they’re truly competitors in there, it’s gonna fire them up, and they’re going to want to come back in January with some fight in them.”