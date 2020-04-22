Oklahoma's draft capsules

CeeDee Lamb

WR, 6-2, 198

Projected draft round: First

NFL.com grade: 6.81. Year 1 quality starter (On a scale to 8.0).

NFL.com comparison: Chad Johnson

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Explosive, three-level playmaker and vital cog in one of the most potent offensive machines in college football over the last three seasons. Lamb uses speed and separation quickness to dominate competition in a scheme that frequently created open throws in space. His routes will need to become more efficient and crisp to beat man-to-man coverage against NFL size and speed, but his ball skills and explosiveness with the ball in his hand should allow teams to scheme him into explosive opportunities right away. Lamb has the potential to play any of the three receiver positions as a pro and should benefit greatly from the NFL's continued movement toward college-style passing attacks.

Kenneth Murray

LB, 6-2, 241

Projected draft round: First

NFL.com grade: 6.44. Will be starter within first two seasons. (On a scale to 8.0).

NFL.com comparison: Kwon Alexander

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Sleek, playmaking linebacker with chiseled frame and long arms. Murray's game is predicated on speed with an ability to fly around from sideline to sideline rolling up tackles. While his twitchy burst allows him to make more plays than the average linebacker, he will overflow to ball-carriers at times. Recognition of play development and ability to take on blocks are both underdeveloped currently, but a move to weak-side linebacker would put him in position to minimize those concerns and maximize his playmaking talent. Murray has hit-or-miss qualities and is more splashy than consistent, but he's immensely talented with the ability to imprint on games on all three downs.

Jalen Hurts

QB, 6-1, 222

Projected draft round: Second-third

NFL.com grade: 6.14. Good backup who could become starter. (On a scale to 8.0).

NFL.com comparison: Tim Tebow

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Like Tim Tebow, Hurts is a winning dual-threat quarterback known for his strength, toughness and character. Hurts is a more accurate passer and better runner than Tebow but is inconsistent as a decision-maker and tends to break the pocket when throws are there to be made. His deep-ball touch and intermediate accuracy improved this year so teams may see him as a developmental talent who will keep getting better in the right scheme. He'll struggle to beat NFL defenses from the pocket, but his ability to grind out yards on the ground and make off-schedule plays should make him a solid backup with upward mobility.

Neville Gallimore

DT, 6-2, 304

Projected draft round: Second-third round

NFL.com grade: 6.00. Developmental traits-based prospect. (On a scale to 8.0).

NFL.com comparison: Quinton Jefferson

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Flash talent whose tape has moments but fails to fully deliver. Gallimore goes hard from snap to whistle with secondary effort that brings decent production, but his NFL potential may be limited by a lack of leverage and contact balance. Oklahoma had him playing in the gaps but he might be more effective improving his hands and learning to two-gap. Unless he turns the flashes into a finished product, his future may be as a rotation tackle in an even front.

Parnell Motley

CB, 6-0, 180

Projected draft round: Seventh round.

NFL.com grade: 5.43. Priority free agent. (On a scale to 8.0).

NFL.com comparison: N/A

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): Press corner at Oklahoma who makes up for a lack of foot quickness and explosive movements with pattern recognition and peskiness at the catch point. Despite the passes defensed, he may not have the type of recovery burst or physicality to be able to withstand the matchups teams would throw at him in the pros. Motley will get a shot in camp, but may need a transition into a zone role in order to continue having a shot at making plays on the football.