...HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
TODAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CRAIG...CREEK...MAYES...
NOWATA...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA...WAGONER AND
WASHINGTON OK.
* FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING
* MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST ACROSS PORTIONS OF
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA THRU THE DAY TODAY AS A STRONG UPPER LEVEL
DISTURBANCE MOVES OVER THE REGION. THESE STORMS WILL HAVE A
TENDENCY TO TRAIN OVER THE SAME AREAS, PRODUCING SWATHS OF
LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL AND INCREASING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH
FLOODING. THE HEAVY RAINFALL THREAT WILL END QUICKLY FROM WEST
TO EAST THIS EVENING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
132 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS
BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD
MADISON WASHINGTON AR
IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS
FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE
SEQUOYAH
IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
ADAIR CRAIG CREEK
DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA
OKMULGEE OSAGE OTTAWA
PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA
WAGONER WASHINGTON OK
IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA
CHOCTAW HASKELL LATIMER
LE FLORE MCINTOSH PITTSBURG
PUSHMATAHA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE,
BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLAREMORE, CLAYTON, EUFAULA,
EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUGO,
HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MCALESTER, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH,
OKMULGEE, OZARK, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, ROGERS,
SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH,
TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray could make history in Thursday’s NFL Draft.
Both players chose to leave Oklahoma early for the draft and, according to multiple projections, they could be taken in the first round.
The two players — along with OU teammates Jalen Hurts and Neville Gallimore — will be available via virtual interviews with the NFL given the uniqueness of this year’s three-day draft.
There’s a chance Lamb could be the first wide receiver taken. Lamb has been targeted as a possible No. 11 selection by the New York Jets, which would equal Billy Brooks’ feat as the No. 11 pick in 1976.
It also would be the second consecutive season an OU player would earn the honor. In 2019, Marquise Brown was taken by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 25 overall pick.
Murray may be the school’s first linebacker to be picked in the opening round in 33 years. Brian Bosworth was a first-round pick in the 1987 supplemental draft. Before then, the last linebacker taken in the first round was Jackie Shipp in 1984.
The NFL Draft’s first round begins at 7 p.m. Thursday. Rounds two and three start at 6 p.m. Friday, and rounds four through seven begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
This is a deep draft at wide receiver, but Lamb says the chatter of him being the top player taken at the position gives him confidence.
“It boosts it for sure (and has) me going in with a lot of momentum mentally, just going in, not pressure, just walking with more of a chip on my shoulder and knowing that I have a target on my back,” Lamb said.
Lamb’s success with the Sooners is well documented. Lincoln Riley said he’s one of the more versatile players he’s coached from a route-running perspective, and the OU coach hasn’t felt limited with what he could do with the player.
What makes him different than most wide receivers?
“The combination of elite feel for space, for setting people up, getting separation on routes and also kind of that same feel of when he gets the ball in his hands of setting people up, combined with the body physically that he’s been able to build here,” Riley said. “He’s really made himself really exceptional after the catch … when you combine the versatility with the game-breaking explosiveness with the ball, the strength to run through arm tackles. If you’re able to put that in one package it’s pretty good.”
Lance Zierlein, an analyst for NFL.com, says Lamb’s “ball skills and explosiveness with the ball in his hand should allow teams to scheme him into explosive opportunities right away.”
Murray has been a defensive leader since the 2017 season. He joined Lamb in the starting lineup as a true freshman and has grown each year.
While Murray didn’t win the individual trophy he craved — the Butkus Award, which is earned by college football’s top linebacker — he’s left his mark at OU as one of the top players at the position.
Murray’s possible first-round selection may not only say a lot about him as a player, but Oklahoma as a program. Murray and Gallimore, along with Parnell Motley, have seemed to benefit under Alex Grinch’s one-year role as defensive coordinator. It’s a good sign for the future of the program, Riley said.
“Those guys’ commitment to (the coaching change) is obviously the biggest factor, but the job that coach Grinch and our staff have done in such a short amount of time is a factor too,” Riley said. “The exciting thing for young players or recruits is if they can make that much of a difference in a few months with Kenneth Murray, Neville Gallimore and Parnell Motley, what does it look like for me in two, three or four years?
“That’s kind of been the mindset. That’s just further proof that it’s not just a dream out there. It’s happening right in front of us right now.”
NFL draft breakdown: A quick look at TU, OSU and OU prospects
WR CeeDee Lamb (OU)
LB Kenneth Murray (OU)
QB Jalen Hurts (OU)
DL Neville Gallimore (OU)
CB Parnell Motley (OU)
DB A.J. Green (OSU)
DE Trevis Gipson (TU)
CB Reggie Robinson II (TU)
Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men's basketball teams.