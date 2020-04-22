Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 132 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD MADISON WASHINGTON AR IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS FRANKLIN SEBASTIAN IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE SEQUOYAH IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG CREEK DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OKMULGEE OSAGE OTTAWA PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW HASKELL LATIMER LE FLORE MCINTOSH PITTSBURG PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLAREMORE, CLAYTON, EUFAULA, EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUGO, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MCALESTER, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, OZARK, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.