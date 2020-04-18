The 2020 NFL draft is days away, and players from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa are preparing to hear their names called.
The University of Oklahoma has produced the last two No. 1 overall draft picks, quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns, 2018) and Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals, 2019).
Here is a look at how the previous 20 drafts have gone for each school, plus which draft years are most remembered for producing NFL stars.
The last 20 years of Oklahoma teams in the NFL draft
2019
OU;2018 record, 12-2;eight draft picks
OSU;2018 record, 7-6;two draft picks
2018
OU;2017 record, 12-2;four draft picks
OSU;2017 record, 10-3;four draft picks
2017
OU;2016 record, 11-2;four draft picks
OSU;2016 record, 10-3;two draft picks
2016
OU;2015 record, 11-2;four draft picks
OSU;2015 record, 10-3;one draft pick
2015
OU;2014 record, 8-5;six draft picks
OSU;2014 record, 7-6;one draft pick
2014
OU;2013 record, 11-2;four draft picks
OSU;2013 record, 10-3;one draft pick
2013
OU;2012 record, 10-3;six draft picks
OSU;2012 record, 8-5;one draft pick
2012
OU;2011 record, 10-3;seven draft picks
OSU;2011 record, 12-1;three draft picks
2011
OU;2010 record, 12-2;four draft picks
OSU;2010 record, 11-2;one draft pick
TU;2010 record, 10-3;one draft pick
2010
OU;2009 record, 8-5;seven draft picks
OSU;2009 record, 9-4;four draft picks
2009
OU;2008 record, 12-2;five draft picks
OSU;2008 record, 9-4;one draft pick
2008
OU;2007 record, 11-3;four draft picks
TU;2007 record, 10-4;;one draft pick
2007
OU;2006 record, 11-3;three draft picks
OSU;2006 record, 7-6;two draft picks
2006
OU;2005 record, 9-4;six draft picks
OSU;2005 record, 4-7;one draft pick
TU;2005 record, 9-4;one draft pick
2005
OU;2004 record, 12-1;10 draft picks
OSU;2004 record, 7-5;three draft picks
2004
OU;2003 record, 12-2;three draft picks
OSU;2003 record, 9-4;three draft picks
TU;2003 record, 8-5;one draft pick
2003
OU;2002 record, 12-2;four draft picks
OSU;2002 record, 8-5;one draft pick
2002
OU;2001 record, 11-2;two draft picks
TU;2001 record, 1-10;one draft pick
2001
OU;2000 record, 13-0;two draft picks
2000
OU;1999 record, 7-5;two draft picks
OSU;1999 record, 5-6;two draft picks
TU;1999 record, 2-9;one draft pick
Oklahoma
2010
Quarterback Sam Bradford was taken first overall, quickly followed by defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (third), offensive tackle Trent Williams (fourth) and tight end Jermaine Gresham (21st) in the first round. McCoy and Williams made six consecutive Pro Bowls for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins, respectively, while Greshman was a two-time Pro Bowler for the Cincinnati Bengals.
1976
On the heels of All-America seasons and two national titles, defensive end Lee Roy Selmon was the first pick, taken by Tampa Bay. He was the Buccaneers' MVP in his first season, and he played in six Pro Bowls in a row and was the NFL's defensive player of the year in 1979. OU running back Joe Washington was selected fourth by San Diego, and he went on to make the Pro Bowl in 1979 with the Baltimore Colts and was a member of the Washington Redskins' Super Bowl XVII championship team.
Oklahoma State
1989
After winning the Heisman Trophy, running back Barry Sanders was drafted third by the Detroit Lions and was a Pro Bowler in each of 10 stellar seasons in a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. He was selected the NFL's MVP in 1997 and led the league in rushing yards in four seasons. Also taken in the first round that year was wide receiver Hart Lee Dykes, who went 16th overall to the New England Patriots. Dykes played two seasons with the Patriots before injuries ended his career.
2010
As OSU's highest draft pick since Sanders, offensive tackle Russell Okung was selected sixth by Seattle and became a Pro Bowler in 2012 before playing on the Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII the next year. Taken later in the first round by Dallas, wideout Dez Bryant led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2014 and played in three Pro Bowls for the Cowboys.
Tulsa
1976
The Hurricane had five players drafted in the first four rounds: quarterback Jeb Blount, offensive linemen Wes Hamilton and Greg Fairchild, punter Rick Engles and receiver Steve Largent. Largent wasn't taken until the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks but became the most prolific receiver in franchise history, twice leading the NFL in receiving yards, making seven Pro Bowls and being selected NFL Man of the Year in 1988. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995, his first year of eligibility.
1992
Four TU players were taken in the draft including linebacker Tracy Scroggins, who played 10 seasons for the Detroit Lions, and quarterback T.J. Rubley, who started seven games for the Los Angeles Rams in 1993. But most notable was offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski, a 10th-round pick who started more than 100 games for the Buffalo Bills at center, guard and tackle in an eight-year career before a knee injury prompted his retirement.