For the first time in a decade, the Dallas Cowboys chose to use their first-round pick on a wide receiver.
During the virtual NFL draft Thursday night, the 17th pick went to CeeDee Lamb, a coveted and electric receiver who set records in three seasons at Oklahoma.
“This gave us a chance to get a player that you normally don’t see that can be that kind of playmaker,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on
DallasCowboys.com. “(New coach) Mike McCarthy is about to swallow his tongue in there, he’s so excited about it.”
A native of Richmond, Texas, Lamb is the second-highest wide receiver draft pick in OU history. Billy Brooks was selected No. 11 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1976.
“I’m very thrilled for CeeDee and his family,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “(I have) been there with him since Day 1 and remember watching him when he was a sophomore in high school.
“The progression he’s made since then and the impact he made on the OU program and our university is just absolutely tremendous. (I’m) really excited for him here at the next level with the Cowboys. I think he’s got a great chance to have a long and very prosperous career.”
Despite being selected behind Alabama receivers Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas) and Jerry Jeudy (Denver), Lamb was heralded as a major asset for McCarthy, joining a weapon-filled offense that features Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.
“This is a perfect for the Dallas Cowboys,” former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin said during the ESPN broadcast. “I knew in talking to them that Lamb was the first receiver they had on their board. They talked about if he falls, they would have to snatch him up.”
At OU, Lamb totaled 173 catches for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns before opting to leave after his junior season. He left his mark on the program, setting records with 19 yards per catch, 24 catches of at least 40 yards and six games with at least 160 receiving yards.
Sooner linebacker Kenneth Murray also was drafted in the first round, going 23rd to the L.A. Chargers, who traded up to get the pick. Murray became OU’s first linebacker taken in the first round since 1987, when Brian Bosworth was a first-round pick in the supplemental draft.
Murray, who is from Missouri City, Texas, racked up 335 career tackles including 37 for lost yardage while starting all 42 games of the last three seasons. In 2018, he recorded 155 tackles, the most by a Sooner since 2007.
OU quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore are expected to be taken Friday in the second or third round. Cornerback Parnell Motley is among players who could be selected during later rounds Saturday.
Gallery: A look at CeeDee Lamb’s OU career
CeeDee Lamb
OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) during the OU football practice on the OU campus in Norman in April 2017. HUGH SCOTT/For the Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) gathers in a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) dives through the air after being tackled by Tulane Green Wave cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (21) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) dives for the end zone after being hit by Tulane Green Wave safety P.J. Hall (16) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) drops a pass while being defended by Baylor Bears cornerback Harrison Hand (31) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on Saturday, September 23, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) gets tackled by Baylor Bears safety Henry Black (28) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on Saturday, September 23, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Iowa State Cyclones defensive back D'Andre Payne (1) tackles Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) dives for the pylon while being knocked out of bounds by Iowa State Cyclones defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58) and Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Reggie Wilkerson (3) by during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) dives for the pylon while being knocked out of bounds by Iowa State Cyclones defensive end J.D. Waggoner (58) and Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Reggie Wilkerson (3) by during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) avoids an attempted tackle from Texas Longhorns defensive back DeShon Elliott (4) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns during the 2017 Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, October 14, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) attempts to catch a pass while being defended by Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Denzel Goolsby (20) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, October 21, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) catches a touchdown pass over Texas Tech defensive back Desmon Smith during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) points to crowd after the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) gets tackled by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Flowers (31) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, November 4, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) walks into practice for the Rose Bowl at the StubHub Center in Carson, Cali., on Thursday, December 28, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) celebrates after an Oklahoma touchdown during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
WR CeeDee Lamb runs through a drill during practice at The University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma on August 16, 2018. NICK OXFORD/For the Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches a pass during the Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium on Saturday, March 14, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, July 22, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
OU's CeeDee Lamb at the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX, July 15, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) stiff arms UCLA Bruins defensive back Adarius Pickett (6) during the NCAA football game between the UCLA Bruins and Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) waves to fans while running into the locker room after the NCAA football game between the UCLA Bruins and Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) lifts up Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) after Lamb's touchdown catch during the NCAA football game between the Army Black Knights and Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, September 22, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs towards the end zone to score a touchdown past Baylor Bears safety Blake Lynch (21) during the NCAA football game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, September 29, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, September 29, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver A.D. Miller (12), Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) and Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) just miss blocking a go ahead field goal by Texas Longhorns place kicker Cameron Dicker (17) the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) signals horns down while running onto to the field with wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) before the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) looks to pass the ball while being pressured by TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ben Banogu (15) during the NCAA football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma Sooners at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, October 20, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) attempts to match a touchdown catch while being defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Peel (31) and Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback A.J. Green (4) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, November 10, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) points to fans after the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va on Friday, November 23, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Saturday, December 29, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers Charleston Rambo (14), CeeDee Lamb (2), and A.D. Miller (5) sign autographs during Meet the Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown pass against Houston last September. Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray were both taken in the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Smoke from fireworks hangs in the air while Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) waits to be interviewed after the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the South Dakota Coyotes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the teaam's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, left, runs in for a touchdown as UCLA linebacker Josh Woods defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) stiff arms Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Xavier Benson (37) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs past Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Douglas Coleman III (3) while scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) watches as the final seconds of the fourth quarter wind down during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs past Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) while scoring a touchdown during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) catches a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs up field during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs past Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (34) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Norman, Oka. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs after a catch while Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Lee Morris (84) blocks Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Rodarius Williams (8) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs after making a catch during the Big 12 championship football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs upfield with a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, center, holds the Most Outstanding Player award as he is congratulated by quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after their 30-23 overtime victory over Baylor in an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) stiff arms LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) looks at the scoreboard after an interception during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) walks off the field after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) walks off the field after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Peach Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) catches a pass while being defended by LSU Tigers safety JaCoby Stevens (3) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Gallery: A look at Kenneth Murray’s OU career
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) celebrates after making a tackle during the NCAA football game between Oklahoma and UTEP at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) tackles TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (25) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, November 11, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) signals an incomplete pass during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) celebrates with a coach after a defensive stop during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (7) during the NCAA football game between the UCLA Bruins and Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) celebrates after sacking UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (7) during the NCAA football game between the UCLA Bruins and Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Kenneth Mann (55) and Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) tackle Texas Longhorns wide receiver Collin Johnson (9) during the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) gets hit by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) after throwing a pass during the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) celebrates after a sack during the NCAA football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma Sooners at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) and Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) shows the "Horns down" hand sign after defeating Texas in the Big 12 Conference championship game AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The Sooners won 39-27, IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Ben Powers (72) and Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) high five Boomer before the Big 12 Conference championship game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Kenneth Murray at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, July 22, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) bumps into Kansas Jayhawks tight end James Sosinski (82) after a defensive stop during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) tackles West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Mike O'Laughlin (87) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) tackles TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) celebrates after making a play during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) celebrates a after making a play during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) yells after a fourth down start during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) sacks Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) during the Big 12 championship football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley hugs linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the Big 12 championship football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
LSU Tigers running back Chris Curry (24) fumbles the balla after being hit by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) hugs LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) walks off the field with Former Oklahoma Sooner running back Joe Washington after the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Video: Eric Bailey and Guerin Emig break down Bedlam
Kelly Hines
918-581-8452
kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @KellyHinesTW