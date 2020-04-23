For the first time in a decade, the Dallas Cowboys chose to use their first-round pick on a wide receiver.

During the virtual NFL draft Thursday night, the 17th pick went to CeeDee Lamb, a coveted and electric receiver who set records in three seasons at Oklahoma.

“This gave us a chance to get a player that you normally don’t see that can be that kind of playmaker,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on DallasCowboys.com. “(New coach) Mike McCarthy is about to swallow his tongue in there, he’s so excited about it.”

A native of Richmond, Texas, Lamb is the second-highest wide receiver draft pick in OU history. Billy Brooks was selected No. 11 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1976.

“I’m very thrilled for CeeDee and his family,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “(I have) been there with him since Day 1 and remember watching him when he was a sophomore in high school.

“The progression he’s made since then and the impact he made on the OU program and our university is just absolutely tremendous. (I’m) really excited for him here at the next level with the Cowboys. I think he’s got a great chance to have a long and very prosperous career.”

Despite being selected behind Alabama receivers Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas) and Jerry Jeudy (Denver), Lamb was heralded as a major asset for McCarthy, joining a weapon-filled offense that features Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

“This is a perfect for the Dallas Cowboys,” former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin said during the ESPN broadcast. “I knew in talking to them that Lamb was the first receiver they had on their board. They talked about if he falls, they would have to snatch him up.”

At OU, Lamb totaled 173 catches for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns before opting to leave after his junior season. He left his mark on the program, setting records with 19 yards per catch, 24 catches of at least 40 yards and six games with at least 160 receiving yards.

Sooner linebacker Kenneth Murray also was drafted in the first round, going 23rd to the L.A. Chargers, who traded up to get the pick. Murray became OU’s first linebacker taken in the first round since 1987, when Brian Bosworth was a first-round pick in the supplemental draft.

Murray, who is from Missouri City, Texas, racked up 335 career tackles including 37 for lost yardage while starting all 42 games of the last three seasons. In 2018, he recorded 155 tackles, the most by a Sooner since 2007.

OU quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore are expected to be taken Friday in the second or third round. Cornerback Parnell Motley is among players who could be selected during later rounds Saturday.

