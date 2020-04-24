Peach Bowl

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was taken in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 53rd pick overall.

Hurts, the 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up and a finalist for several national awards, led the nation in yards per passing attempt (11.3) last season.

Before transferring to OU, Hurts played three years at Alabama and was 26-2 as a starter. He set the Crimson Tide quarterback record with 23 rushing touchdowns.

For his four-year career, Hurts threw for 9,477 yards, rushed for 3,274 yards and accounted for 123 touchdowns.

