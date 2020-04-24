Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was taken in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 53rd pick overall.
Hurts, the 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up and a finalist for several national awards, led the nation in yards per passing attempt (11.3) last season.
Before transferring to OU, Hurts played three years at Alabama and was 26-2 as a starter. He set the Crimson Tide quarterback record with 23 rushing touchdowns.
For his four-year career, Hurts threw for 9,477 yards, rushed for 3,274 yards and accounted for 123 touchdowns.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) falls while running the ball during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. It would be Hurts' final pass as a Sooner. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hugs quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) as he takes over late in the fourth quarter during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Baylor Bears safety Henry Black (8) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the Big 12 championship football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the Big 12 championship football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hugs wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) after the Sooners 30-23 overtime win over the Baylor Bears during the Big 12 championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) waves an University of Oklahoma flag after the Sooners 30-23 overtime win over the Baylor Bears during the Big 12 championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) puts on a Big 12 Championship hat after the Sooners 30-23 overtime win over the Baylor Bears during the Big 12 championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (center) scrambles under pressure from Oklahoma State's Israel Antwine (left) and Cameron Murray (right) during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Austin Stogner (18) yells in celebration while offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after Hurts' touchdown catch during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with fans following an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gets honored during senior night during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) stiff-arms Baylor defensive tackle TJ Franklin Nov. 16 in Waco, Texas. With Hurts, the Sooners have relied more on the running game than in the past two seasons with Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield at quarterback. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate the 34-31 victory over Baylor following an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts to break a tackle by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) while Oklahoma Sooners running back Trey Sermon (4) throws a block during the NCAA football game between the against the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the against the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, throws a pass as UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reaches for the goal lines during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas State fans storm the field as Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts to head towards the locker room after the Sooners loss to the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates a touchdown pass with offensive lineman Erik Swenson (77) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks into his teams locker room before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) prays before the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) wears the Golden Hat trophy while posing for a team photo after the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Sam Burt (93) attempts to stop Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) from scoring a touchdown while Oklahoma Sooners fullback Brayden Willis (81) and offensive lineman R.J. Proctor (73) push him across the goal line during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley talks Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) makes a Superman pose after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the South Dakota Coyotes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the South Dakota Coyotes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stiff arms Houston Cougars safety Deontay Anderson (2) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks by fans after the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
University of Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (front) passes the ball as head coach Lincoln Riley (back) looks on during the first day of Spring practice for the OU football team in Norman, Okla. on Thursday, March 7, 2019. ALONZO ADAMS/For The Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts signs autographs for fans after the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) laughs while signing autographs during Meet the Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) poses for a portrait at Oklahoma Media Days on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts looks for an open receiver during a practice at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. ALONZO ADAMS/For The Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass during practice drills at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Monday, April 1, 2019. ALONZO ADAMS/For The Tulsa World
Oklahoma's mascot Boomer hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts after the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa World cartoon by Bruce Plante from Jan. 17, 2019
Alabama's Jalen Hurts answers questions during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama's Jalen Hurts scrambles during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) celebrates by jumping into the stands defeating Clemson in the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Alabama won 24-6 to advance to the national championship game. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) holds up his most valuable offensive player trophy, after defeating Clemson in the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Alabama won 24-6 to advance to the national championship game. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Alabama's Jalen Hurts looks up during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (2) and Tua Tagovailoa (13) and head coach Nick Saban watch from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, holds up the national championship trophy during the NCAA college football championship celebration, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won the national championship game against Georgia 26-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football Alabama Spring game, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts signs an autograph for Brody Bankston after the NCAA college football team's practice, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won 39-10. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) is seen before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws a touchdown pass against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs past Georgia linebacker Walter Grant (84) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) works against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) walks off the field after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, right, and Tua Tagovailoa, center, stretch during practice at an NCAA college football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Miami Shores, Fla. Alabama plays Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama's Jalen Hurts answers questions during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Alabama's Jalen Hurts scrambles during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles during NCAA college football fan day at Bryant–Denny Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) warms up wearing arm bands stating "Pray for Houston," before the first half of an NCAA football game between Alabama and Florida State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and Alabama head coach Nick Saban stand with the Leather Helmet trophy after an NCAA football game against Florida State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) works against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after running the ball in for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama's Jalen Hurts (2) throws a pass against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs in for a touchdown against Arkansas defensive back Kamren Curl during the first half an NCAA college football game against, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up for an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during the second half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts carries for a short gain against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss. Alabama and Clemson will square off Jan. 1, 2018, in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts talks to reporters during media day for the upcoming Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson, for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts sets back to pass during an NCAA college football practice, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles out of the pocket to throw a pass under pressure from Southern California defensive end Porter Gustin (45) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs upfield from Mississippi defensive end Marquis Haynes (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 in Oxford, Miss. No. 1 Alabama won 48-43. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Kentuckk, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin talks to quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts leans down and knells his head before an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) jumps out of bounds after attempting a touchdown against Texas A&M defensive back Armani Watts during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
In this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, file photo, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) carries in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts dives over a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) waves to fans as he leaves the field after they defeated Auburn 30-12 in the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) hands the SEC championship trophy to other team members after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama won 54-16. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts answers a question during media day for Saturday's Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington in Atlanta, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs against Washington during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Channelview quarterback Jalen Hurts walks to the field before a high school football game against North Shore, Friday, October 10, 2014, at Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston. ERIC CHRISTIAN SMITH/For the Houston Chronicle
