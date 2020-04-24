Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) yells at fans before the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) plants an University of Oklahoma flag after the Sooners 30-23 overtime win over the Baylor Bears during the Big 12 championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
After an interesting college career in which he was 38-4 as a starter at Alabama and Oklahoma, quarterback Jalen Hurts was surprisingly nabbed by a Philadelphia Eagles team that could use him as a backup to Carson Wentz.
Taken in the second round Friday night, Hurts was the 53rd pick of the NFL draft. He is the third Sooner quarterback drafted in as many years, following first overall selections Baker Mayfield (2018) and Kyler Murray (2019).
“Jalen had a great influence on our program in such a short amount of time,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “He had a really unparalleled journey through college football and we’re happy and feel thankful the last year of that journey was with us.
“He’s really progressed as a leader, a player and a technician, and I certainly think his best years are ahead of him.”
Hurts, the 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up and a finalist for several national awards, threw for 9,477 yards, rushed for 3,274 more and accounted for 123 touchdowns in his four-year career.
At OU last season, he led the nation in yards per passing attempt (11.3) and set single-season records for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,298) and points scored by a quarterback (126).
Before joining the Sooners, Hurts played three years at Alabama and won 26 of 28 games as a starter. He set the Crimson Tide quarterback record with 23 rushing touchdowns.
“He’s a winner,” former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner said on the ESPN broadcast. “No matter where he’s been or what you ask him to do, he just finds ways to win.
“I’m fascinated by this pick and how they’re going to use him. Do they put in a package for him so they can get Carson Wentz off the field, maybe a run package for him?”
Wentz, drafted second overall to the Eagles in 2016, signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension in June. He has set many franchise records and last season became the first quarterback in team history to throw for more than 4,000 yards.
“We believe (Wentz) is the guy to lead us to our next Super Bowl championship, but for better or worse we are quarterback developers,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said in a teleconference after the second round. “We want to be a quarterback factory.”
A day after OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb landed with the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17, former teammate Neville Gallimore also was selected by the Cowboys on Friday night, going in the third round as the 82nd overall pick.
Gallimore, a defensive tackle from Canada, was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 after recording 30 tackles including 7.5 for lost yardage and four sacks. He is OU’s first defensive tackle drafted since Jordan Phillips was picked by Miami in the second round in 2015.
“Neville spent five years at Oklahoma and is a guy who really just did everything right,” Riley said. “Coming from Canada, he did a tremendous job once he got here of picking up the game that in a lot of ways was still very new to him.
“He really worked his tail off every single day and certainly became an impact player on our defensive front and a leader in year one of ‘Speed D.’ Dallas is getting a really explosive player with a great motor and extremely high character.”
The Sooners have had four players drafted including linebacker Kenneth Murray, who was taken 23rd in the first round by the L.A. Chargers. Cornerback Parnell Motley is among players who could be taken during later rounds when the draft concludes Saturday.
