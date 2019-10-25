Linebacker Kenneth Murray only had two tackles in Oklahoma’s 2017 game at Kansas State.
It’s the second-lowest total in the career of the junior, who will make his return to Manhattan, Kansas, when the Sooners take on the Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Wildcats won’t see the same linebacker who was just seven games into his college career in that first meeting in Manhattan. They will see a hard-charging defender who is having his best season with the Sooners.
“It’s been tremendously fun. Obviously, it’s just flying around and making plays,” said Murray, who is living up to his Big 12 preseason player of the year hype. “I’m having fun out there with my teammates, just going out there and doing us.”
Coach Lincoln Riley said his middle linebacker has come a long way since 2017, when Murray became the first true freshman to start a season opener at inside linebacker for OU in 42 seasons.
Murray is making plays, Riley said, and teams are going to search for ways to attack him.
“People are going to continue to adapt how they try to move the ball against us, things that they try. So the challenges are going to continue to evolve, and if we’ve got to be ready for those, then he does too,” Riley said. “Like a lot of our guys, there’s a lot of positive, but he’s still got a lot of steps to grow. And he’s still young within the system.
“And still, for playing the position overall, you look at his overall football career, not just here, he’s still relatively young. He’s making gains fast and we need him to keep doing it.”
Murray said he played nearly every position in high school, but never in the middle of the defense.
“I didn’t start playing inside linebacker until I got to college. It kind of got thrust on me,” Murray said. “They told me that’s where they wanted me to be, so I embraced the challenge and gave my best.”
Murray sets the tone for the defense, both on and off the field.
Pat Fields said Murray’s presence on the field is important, but everyone doesn’t get to see how he gets the players ready to play before the game.
“The biggest thing with him is he leads by example. He’s a vocal leader and it’s the best of both worlds,” Fields said. “We can always depend on him to go out and perform. He’s doing the little things right and getting extra work in. His impact on the field is huge.”
Murray was voted a team captain for the second consecutive season. It’s a role that he takes important.
“I always felt like I was a natural-born leader,” Murray said. “Being put in this position to be a captain is something that I embrace and I take extremely personal. I feel like it’s part of my DNA.”
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Murray is often very self-critical and will remember plays that he wasn’t able to finish.
Murray has not been just a playmaker; he also has been charged with getting the defense lined up correctly through his communication.
Grinch said that there’s a lot put on Murray, but the he has done a tremendous job.
“The biggest thing for him is continue on the path that he’s on, make the plays that the Mike (middle) linebacker is supposed to make and we’ll talk the flash plays too,” Grinch said. “Believe me, I like when he makes up for somebody else, but don’t want to make that No. 1 on the job description. Then all of the sudden, you are trying to do things that put you in a bad spot and maybe take away from the things that are at the top of the list in terms of communication and playing downhill and being sound on the interior of our defense.”
K-State’s offense makes its living running the football. It’s a style that Murray loves to compete against, especially after racking 28 tackles against Army last season.
And he expects to finish with more than two tackles.
“I'm a kid in a candy shop when you say you want to come here and run the ball. Our mindset is to play physical every week. I feel like we've done that this season. I feel like that's what we're going to do this weekend,” Murray said.
“We're going to go out there and we're going to be us, we going to do us, and let the chips fall where they may."