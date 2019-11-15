NO. 10 OKLAHOMA AT NO. 12 BAYLOR 6:30 p.m. Saturday, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
TV: ABC
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Oklahoma 8-1, 5-1 Big 12; Baylor 9-0, 6-0
Last meeting: The Sooners defeated Baylor 66-33 in Norman on Sept. 29, 2018.
All-time series: OU leads 25-3.
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast: Mostly clear. Kickoff, 51°.
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Survival of the fittest
Both teams have College Football Playoff hopes alive, but a setback Saturday would likely end those dreams for the loser. Oklahoma cannot ease up after building a big lead — which has happened in back-to-back weeks — and needs to play a four-quarter game. Baylor will be looking to find answers on offense after managing just two touchdowns in regulation over the past two weeks. The Bears have played well in the second half, while OU has struggled late in games.
Second down | Key matchup
Oklahoma offensive line vs. Baylor defense line
Baylor has an impressive 29 sacks in only nine games after having 25 last season. Seventeen this year have come in the past five games. Defensive lineman James Lynch has 5.5 sacks in the past six games and leads the conference with 8.5. OU’s offensive line has struggled with protection at times and right tackle Adrian Ealy’s status is unknown. Something to watch: Can Baylor create havoc with a three-man front? If so, it could be a long day for OU.
Third down | Player to watch
QB Jalen Hurts
The quarterback put up big numbers last week, but he also made some critical mental mistakes that aided the Iowa State comeback. Hurts needs to cut down on bad throws — he had two incomplete passes that could have been intercepted and returned for TDs last week — and get the ball to more playmakers besides CeeDee Lamb. Will OU get the ball to running back Kennedy Brooks more or depend on Hurts to continue to make plays with his feet?
Fourth down | Who wins and why
A stressful six-point victory for Oklahoma
From Bill Haisten: After Kansas State mustered only 13 points and 244 total yards against Oklahoma State, no one believed the Wildcats could keep up in a shootout with Oklahoma. K-State won 48-41 over the Sooners, whose defense regressed that week and followed with a poor second half against Iowa State. The OU defense may once again have become a liability, intensifying the pressure on Jalen Hurts to get points at the end of every possession. In Waco, Texas, two years ago, Baker Mayfield’s three TD passes and a 342-yard Sooners run game carried Oklahoma to a 49-41 victory. That Baylor team finished 1-11. Now, in a hostile environment, OU is matched with an unbeaten Baylor squad. In a game that has Big 12 Championship game and College Football Playoff implications, Sooners fans would love to see a 51-21 type of win. Instead, there will be more stress, more defensive mistakes and a 44-38 Sooners victory.