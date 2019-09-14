Rose Bowl takeover
There was a definite crimson-and-cream feel inside the Rose Bowl during Oklahoma’s game at UCLA on Saturday night.
OU fans nearly matched the number of Bruins fans during the non-conference contest played on a steamy evening. The announced attendance was 52,578.
There are eight Californians on the Sooners’ roster, including five players who are making significant contributions.
In attendance was a group cheering for Rancho Santa Margarita’s Grant Calcaterra. The Calcaterra family rented a bus for the 1.5-hour trip to Pasadena with about 50 fans on board.
Jack Fisher is Calcaterra’s 16-year-old next-door neighbor. Saturday night was the second time he’d seen Calcaterra play in person; the first time was in the 2017 season’s Rose Bowl.
The Fishers said Calcaterra is a great football player but an even better person.
“I really like his hard work ethic and how much he strives to be great,” Fisher said, while surrounded by his father and two sisters.
Going cross country
Jalen Hurts rushed for 99 yards on Oklahoma’s opening drive, capped by a 30-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-3 play.
According to ESPN, Hurts’ rushing yardage for the opening drive is the most by any player on an opening drive of a game in the past 15 seasons.
Hurts opened with a 52-yard run on the first snap from scrimmage. He added a 16-yard run before his 30-yard touchdown run.
Hurts ended the first quarter with 103 rushing yards.
He is the first Big 12 quarterback to have 100-plus rushing yards in the first quarter since Texas’ Vince Young in 2005. Hurts also became the first Oklahoma quarterback to rush for 100 yards in the first quarter of a game and topped Jamelle Holieway’s record 98 yards in 1985 against Missouri.
Familiar face
Troy Aikman was featured on the UCLA program and attended Saturday’s game.
The Henryetta native began his career at Oklahoma before suffering a season-ending injury during a 1985 loss to Miami. Holieway would take over as starting quarterback and the Sooners captured their sixth national championship.
Mr. Versatility
CeeDee Lamb had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to make him the first OU player since Brandon Daniels (1996-99) to register a touchdown by rushing, receiving and passing in a career.
Lamb’s touchdown pass came in the Rose Bowl Stadium, when he tossed a 2-yard touchdown throw to Baker Mayfield against Georgia in the 2017 season.
Injury update
Marquis Hayes returned to the starting lineup at offensive guard for the Sooners. He had missed the South Dakota contest.
Lee Morris had a 25-yard catch in the first quarter — his first reception this season — and added an 18-yard grab to pick up a first down, but had to be helped off the field after being shaken up in the second quarter. Morris returned to the game after halftime.