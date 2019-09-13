PASADENA, Calif. — Oklahoma’s return travel from road games has been a joyous occasion in recent seasons.
The Sooners have celebrated wins at Tennessee and Ohio State. There were fun times after a 2015 win at Baylor and two important Bedlam triumphs over Oklahoma State.
Only sixth-year senior Nick Basquine understands what it’s like to bounce back from a road loss. And that setback came at TCU in 2014 during the infamous Katy Perry game when the singer flirted with quarterback Trevor Knight during an ESPN College GameDay morning broadcast.
If OU can defeat UCLA on Saturday night, the Sooners will own a 21-game winning streak in true road games, which will tie Alabama (1970-75) for the second-longest stretch in the post-World War II period. Bud Wilkinson led OU to 25 consecutive true road wins in 1953-58, which is the record.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will coach in his first road game with the Sooners. OU’s streak stretches back before Grinch had his first defensive coordinator job at Washington State.
“It’s hard to win, and then sometimes when you’re in programs that win at such an elite rate you can forget about that,” Grinch said. “And if you’re immature you can think that it’s a given that once you leave these walls, you get on a plane and you come back with a win. No, it took a lot to end up that way. And I would suggest there’s a lot of fourth-quarter performances to get to a number as high as that.
“I think the guys will be excited to hit the road. I think all of us are … one of the great things about college football is the different areas of the country you get to go to and obviously again we can talk about one of the premiere venues against a quality opponent.”
The No. 5 Sooners (2-0) have won their road games by an average score of 49-30 during this five-year stretch. The most points they’ve scored is 66 at Texas Tech in 2016. Thirteen of the 20 victories have been by double digits.
“It’s just the road atmosphere during the game, handling not having your fans cheering you on every time you make a big play, having the fans erupt when the other team makes a big play,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said when asked the key to road success. “There are all kinds of different adversity playing on the road. It’s a totally different mindset. You want to do the same things, but you have a different mindset. We don’t want to take for granted that our groups have been able to do that the last several years. We’ve been a good road team. But this group has to find their own way to get to that point.”
UCLA (0-2) has lost at Cincinnati (24-14) and San Diego State (23-14).
Second-year coach Chip Kelly’s offense has struggled. The Bruins are only averaging 239.5 yards per game and are trying to fix issues with ball security. UCLA has six turnovers (four fumbles, two interceptions).
“I know they’ve gotten off to a tough start, but this is the classic deal (of) you look at the record and you think one thing, (but) you turn on the tape and you see the guys running around on that football field, you see how well the defense is playing, you see a bunch of talented players offensively,” Riley said. “We know the kind of coaches that they have so we’re not going to get lulled to sleep the fact of what people may or may not say on the outside.
“We know it’s a good football team. We know it’s really good coaches, really good players on that side and we’re going to need to be ready to play.”