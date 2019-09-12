NO. 5 OKLAHOMA AT UCLA 7 p.m. Saturday, Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, Calif.
TV: FOX23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Oklahoma 2-0, UCLA 0-2
Last meeting: The Sooners defeated UCLA 49-21 in Norman on Sept. 8, 2018.
All-time series: Oklahoma leads 4-1.
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast:
Sunny at kickoff, 85°.
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Staying strong away from home
Oklahoma has won 20 consecutive true road games, a streak that is one of the longest in college football history. The “road warrior” mentality begins with the upperclassmen, who are expected to pass that knowledge on to the younger players. Will that message be sent? Fans should get a good feel from the first quarter. OU is a three-touchdown favorite and a fast start could set the tone.
Second down | Key matchup
Oklahoma’s defense vs. UCLA offense
The turnover battle was a comfortable one in last week’s win against South Dakota. More takeaways would ease Saturday’s game. UCLA has struggled with ball security this season with six turnovers (two inteceptions, four fumbles) through two games. The winless Bruins lost two first-quarter fumbles in losses to Cincinnati and San Diego State. If OU can be forceful and opportunistic with turnovers, it could be a happy plane ride home from Los Angeles.
Third down | Player to watch
RB Trey Sermon
UCLA’s defense has been put in tough positions by its mistake-prone offense. Stopping the run has been one of the bright spots for the Bruins. If Sermon can get some early chunk plays to loosen up the UCLA defense, it should lead to a good day for the Sooners’ pass game. Sermon has rushed for 147 yards through two games.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Sooners have double the fun against Bruins
From Guerin Emig: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled in his first college start against the Sooners last year in Norman. He hasn’t gotten any better and that gives OU a massive edge at quarterback. Expect Jalen Hurts to continue his rhythm with the help of CeeDee Lamb (209 all-purpose yards against the Bruins last September). OU won this game 49-21 a year ago. Make it a double. Same score Saturday night in Pasadena.