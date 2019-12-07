First down | Story of the game
After Baylor rally, OU wins in OT
Third-string Baylor quarterback Jacob Zeno connected on two long passes to tie the game in the fourth quarter and force overtime, where the Sooners needed only three plays to score a touchdown. The OU defense came up big in the extra period, producing three incompletions and a sack.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
Bears’ run game stymied
Baylor entered averaging 5 yards per carry but was held in check by the Sooner defense, mustering 1.2 yards per rush attempt. The Bears finished with 35 yards with no touchdowns after recording a Big 12-best 34 rushing TDs this season.
Third down | Game MVP
OU receiver CeeDee Lamb
Lamb was voted most outstanding player for a performance that included eight receptions for 173 yards. His 71-yard catch in the first quarter gave him 23 career catches of at least 40 yards, tying Ryan Broyles (2008-11) for the most in program history.
Fourth down | What’s next
Selection Sunday awaits
The Sooners won’t have to wait long to learn whether they make the playoff and what their bowl destination is. The unveiling of the final College Football Playoff rankings will be at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN, and the remaining bowls will be announced throughout the day.