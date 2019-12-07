Big 12 Championship

Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu (bottom left) tackles Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty during the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. The Sooners limited Baylor to 1.2 yards per rushing attempt. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

First down | Story of the game

After Baylor rally, OU wins in OT

Third-string Baylor quarterback Jacob Zeno connected on two long passes to tie the game in the fourth quarter and force overtime, where the Sooners needed only three plays to score a touchdown. The OU defense came up big in the extra period, producing three incompletions and a sack.

Second down | Matchup that mattered

Bears’ run game stymied

Baylor entered averaging 5 yards per carry but was held in check by the Sooner defense, mustering 1.2 yards per rush attempt. The Bears finished with 35 yards with no touchdowns after recording a Big 12-best 34 rushing TDs this season.

Third down | Game MVP

OU receiver CeeDee Lamb

Lamb was voted most outstanding player for a performance that included eight receptions for 173 yards. His 71-yard catch in the first quarter gave him 23 career catches of at least 40 yards, tying Ryan Broyles (2008-11) for the most in program history.

Fourth down | What’s next

Selection Sunday awaits

The Sooners won’t have to wait long to learn whether they make the playoff and what their bowl destination is. The unveiling of the final College Football Playoff rankings will be at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN, and the remaining bowls will be announced throughout the day.

Tags

