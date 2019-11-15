WACO, Texas — The countdown to the showdown Saturday between No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 12 Baylor began seven days in advance.
Sandwiched between white-knuckle wins by the schools last weekend was an announcement that ESPN “College GameDay” had chosen the Big 12 matchup as its marquee stop. The prime-time game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
There’s no doubt that McLane Stadium will be rocking.
“We’ve got to have the right mindset going in. We know these guys are going to come in with their best foot forward,” OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said. “It’s a night game at their place with ‘College GameDay.’ It’s a lot at stake, honestly.
“We’ve got to go there with the right mindset that we’re going to handle business and get out of there. But it’s going to take a lot more than just the right mindset. You have to go out there and play physical football and mentally be mistake-free.”
After seven games, the OU offense appeared unstoppable. But after the offense went stagnant for the middle two quarters in the loss to Kansas State (only six points scored) and only scored seven points in the second half in a one-point win over Iowa State, momentum has waned.
For the Sooners to have success at Baylor, there will have to be changes.
“We’ve gotten off to really fast starts. I don’t know if we were lax or some point we think it’s not going to be as hard as it’s going to be,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “We haven’t been able to maintain that like we want to as a team and build off those fast starts. And then when the adversity hits like it does in every single game, we’ve got to be able to respond better. Plain and simple.”
Baylor (9-0 overall, 6-0 Big 12) has been anchored by its defense, which is first in the Big 12 and 19th nationally in scoring, allowing 19 points per game. Opposing quarterbacks can’t get comfortable, especially against a Bears team that has produced 29 sacks.
The Bears also have forced 18 turnovers, which is tied with Texas Tech for first in the Big 12.
James Lynch set a school record for sacks in a Big 12 game with three at Kansas State. Lynch, with 17.0 career sacks, needs only 0.5 to tie the program record. He ranks ninth nationally with 8.5 sacks and is 20th in tackles for loss (12.5).
Linebacker Terrel Bernard racked up 19 tackles at TCU,
“They’re a pretty fast, athletic group,” OU quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “They play really good ball. They’ve held a lot of people to a low amount of points, so we have to be ready to go out there and play.”
The wild card may be the play of OU running back Kennedy Brooks. He’ll be asked to be even more of a workhorse after Trey Sermon suffered a season-ending injury against Iowa State.
The first question directed to Riley during his weekly news conference was to the point: What has happened to your defense?
“What happened to our defense? Um, it’s an interesting question. We haven’t played as good,” Riley said. “I mean, we’ve done in in spurts. We’ve had spurts where we haven’t tackled as good. And we’ve continued to put ourselves in a hole where we’ve got to play really well.”
Baylor has been sluggish offensively in the past two weeks. The Bears scored two touchdowns against West Virginia but only managed three field goals in four quarters during a 29-23 triple-overtime win last week over TCU.
OU (8-1, 5-1) will counter with a defense that surrendered 48 and 41 points in its past two games and also has gone five consecutive games without producing a turnover.
For Sooner Nation, those are reasons to be concerned.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said he’s not repairing psyches compared to keeping the team grounded after the Texas win.
“You’re always trying to take a consistent approach. Don’t be too high when it’s high. Again, it’s a one-week eval. You try so hard — and like most coaches, I’m no different, and probably the players as well, the lows are now, I mean, you gotta pick yourself up,” Grinch said. “No. 2 hopefully be a model to the guys. That’s a big element to this thing, making sure from a confidence standpoint that you’re providing that as a coach. Obviously, the way that you get confidence is you go out there and do it.”
OU has made some hazardous trips to Baylor this decade.
There was the 45-38 loss to future Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III in 2011 and the Thursday night debacle in 2013 (a 41-12 setback).
But the reward for recent wins in Waco has been a College Football Playoff bid. In 2015, the Sooners handed the Bears their first loss (44-34) in recently opened McLane Stadium. In 2017, OU held off a late rally to complete an early-season 49-41 win.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray said he expects another good game Saturday night.
“I can’t wait, to be honest. It’ll be a great environment with ‘GameDay’ being there,” Murray said. “These are the kind of opportunities you dream for when you grow up as a kid wanting to be on ‘College GameDay’ and stuff like that. Excited for the opportunity”