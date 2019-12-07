ARLINGTON, Texas — In his final outing before voting for the Biletnikoff Award concludes, Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb made another case for consideration as the top receiver in college football.
Before potentially being presented with that award Thursday night on ESPN, Lamb received a different trophy Saturday. He was selected most outstanding player in the Sooners’ 30-23 overtime win against Baylor for the Big 12 championship at AT&T Stadium.
“He’s a dynamic player and we have prided ourselves on getting the ball to our best players as much as we can, and he did a great job with the opportunities that he had,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “He had a big game. He’s had a lot of big games and had one here today.”
Lamb, a junior, caught eight passes for 173 yards, setting a program record with his sixth career game of at least 160 receiving yards. Former standouts Ryan Broyles and Sterling Shepard each had five.
The most notable reception went for 71 yards in the first quarter, leading to the first touchdown of the day. After taking a short pass from Jalen Hurts, Lamb spun out of a tackle that would have resulted in a 3-yard gain.
He avoided four more tackles and raced down the field before eventually getting stopped inside the 10-yard line. He got up and flexed both arms, signifying how difficult it is for defenders to track him down.
“That’s just CeeDee being CeeDee, making great plays when his number is called,” teammate Nick Basquine said. “He always does that. Best in the nation. He just plays how he plays.”
After missing the first Baylor meeting three weeks earlier because of an undisclosed medical issue, Lamb was a central figure in the OU offense the second time around. He had a 26-yard grab on the Sooners’ next series, forcing the opposing defense to focus on stopping him.
With more attention given to Lamb, other pieces of the offense had chances to make plays. Basquine had a pair of catches and a touchdown, and five other receivers caught passes for at least a dozen yards.
“I felt like at that point, I was opening it up for my teammates,” Lamb said. “If those first two opening plays bust for big plays, you would hope the defense would adjust to that, and they did that.”