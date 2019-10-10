NO. 6 OKLAHOMA VS. NO. 11 TEXAS 11 a.m. Saturday, Cotton Bowl, Dallas
TV: FOX23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Oklahoma 5-0, 2-0 Big 12; Texas 4-1, 2-0
Last meeting: The Sooners defeated Texas 39-27 in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 1, 2018, in the Big 12 Championship game.
All-time series: Texas leads 62-47-5.
James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny. Kickoff, 56°.
When Oklahoma runs
While everyone gets enamored with the playmakers, this game is typically won in the trenches. Oklahoma has a beat-up offensive line that has started five different groups in five games. It’s unknown if tackles Erik Swenson or Adrian Ealy will be available. Texas must account for not only running backs Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson, but also Jalen Hurts. The quarterback has a team-high 499 yards rushing.
What Guerin Emig says
The Longhorns are much stiffer against the run, but they haven’t defended an attack like OU’s. Even if a hobbled Kennedy Brooks can’t go, Trey Sermon, Rhamondre Stevenson and Hurts should have success on the ground.
Advantage: Sooners
When Oklahoma passes
The Longhorns secondary is coming off its best game in years after intercepting four passes against West Virginia and former OU quarterback Austin Kendall. But will Texas have depth to keep up with the Sooners? Much like the OU offensive line, the Texas secondary has been battered by injury. Hurts has been accurate throwing the football this season, but he has thrown interceptions in back-to-back games.
What Guerin Emig says
Jalen Hurts, the most efficient passer in college football, takes aim at the worst (by far) pass defense in the Big 12 Conference, statistically speaking. That’s a mismatch with one caveat — Texas does have a Big 12-leading nine interceptions.
Advantage: Sooners
When Texas runs
Much like the Sooners, it’s no surprise when quarterback Sam Ehlinger runs the football. The junior has 51 carries this season (just six fewer than Hurts) for 236 yards. But the main backs in the attack are Keaontay Ingram (313 yards) and Roschon Johnson (268). OU will have to make plays at the point of attack and play physical in short-yardage situations, where Ehlinger is most dangerous.
What Guerin Emig says
Longhorns backs Keaontay Ingram and Roschon Johnson are steady but hardly spectacular. That leaves Ehlinger, who looks like he might clock a 5.0-second 40-yard dash but runs harder than anyone in the Cotton Bowl.
Advantage: Longhorns
When Texas passes
Ehlinger has been an accurate passer, connecting on 69.4% of his attempts. He also has thrown 17 touchdowns against only two interceptions. This will be an interesting matchup for the Sooners, who will have much smaller defensive backs against the long, rangy Texas players. Devin Duvernay has 45 receptions for a team-best 463 yards. Look for the Longhorns to use their intermediate passing game with routes to challenge the OU linebackers.
What Guerin Emig says
The biggest difference in OU’s defense under Alex Grinch is in the secondary, where cornerbacks are staying with receivers and making plays on passes. That should help against Ehlinger; it just won’t keep Texas’ terrific quarterback from hitting targets.
Advantage: Longhorns
Special teams
OU fans won’t soon forget Cameron Dicker, who kicked a 40-yard field goal that provided the winning score in last year’s 48-45 Texas win. He’s 4-of-6 on field goals this season and has hit a 57-yarder. D’Shawn Johnson had a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD against Rice. OU counters with Gabe Brkic, who has made all three of his field-goal attempts. CeeDee Lamb had a 46-yard punt return against Kansas last week.
What Guerin Emig says
While Texas’ Dicker made the winning field goal a year ago, OU’s Brkic has kicked in two college games. The Sooners have an edge in punting with Reeves Mundschau and in the return game with Lamb.
Advantage: Push
Coaching
Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and Texas’ Tom Herman are in their third seasons at their schools. Riley holds a 2-1 edge in head-to-head matchups. Both coaches are considered to have strong offensive minds.
What Guerin Emig says
Riley is the most coveted offensive coach in football, college or pro.
Advantage: Sooners