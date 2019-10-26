MANHATTAN, Kan. — While Oklahoma’s undefeated season potentially hung in the balance, referee Reggie Smith lingered in front of a small replay monitor on the field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for close to five minutes.
“This decision has College Football Playoff ramifications,” analyst Dan Orlovsky said on the national ABC television broadcast during the lengthy review of a crucial play.
With less than two minutes to go Saturday, the Sooners’ onside kick by Gabe Brkic was recovered by teammate Brayden Willis, seemingly giving fifth-ranked OU a chance to tie an unexpectedly dramatic game at Kansas State with a late touchdown drive.
After Willis pounced on the ball and prompted a celebration on the nearby sideline, Smith initially announced the result was a “legal recovery by Oklahoma” and that the play was under review. While the replay was being shown on the videoboard, OU coach Lincoln Riley prepped quarterback Jalen Hurts to go back on the field with the offense.
The replay showed the right knee of Trejan Bridges touch the ball a foot or two short of the necessary 10 yards, but he also appeared to collide with a K-State player before making contact with the ball. After the review, Smith announced the ball was “illegally touched” by Bridges, resulting in possession for K-State.
“To be honest, I thought we had it,” OU linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “Even if, I guess, he did touch it, I didn’t think they had enough evidence to say that he touched it. Because for me, it looked like he didn’t touch it, but the referees have a great review system and they saw what they saw and obviously they made the call.
“That’s not an excuse. We shouldn’t have put ourselves in that situation to begin with.”
Riley said the explanation given to him from the referee was that K-State didn’t block Bridges into the ball. The play also was reviewed by the Big 12’s officiating replay center in Dallas, and the Wildcats went on to drain the remaining 1:43 on the clock for the 48-41 upset.
“They engaged our player first and then the ball hit our player,” Riley said. “And it definitely hit him before the 10 yards. But I was certainly under the impression that if they engage your player that there’s no illegal touching.”
According to Rule 2-11-4-c in the NCAA football handbook, forced touching results when a player’s contact with the ball is because of an opponent blocking him into it or the ball being batted or illegally kicked into him by an opponent.
“If the touching is forced, the player in question by rule has not touched the ball,” the rule states.
Asked by a pool reporter whether the forced touching rule was applicable to the play, Smith said: “We did consider all aspects of forced touching. However, based on Rule 2-11-4-c, this is why we came to the decision that we came to. Rule 2-11-4-c was the primary determination for considering forced touching.”