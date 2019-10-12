DALLAS — Jalen Hurts wore the Golden Hat well on Saturday afternoon.
After the quarterback celebrated Oklahoma’s 34-27 victory over Texas at the Cotton Bowl, the graduate transfer from Alabama was asked to compare this heated rivalry to the Iron Bowl, which features the Crimson Tide and Auburn.
“I figured that was coming,” Hurts said, drawing chuckles from the interview room. “To each their own. Different environments.
“I don’t know any other person who will be able to say they’ve gotten wins in both of those games,” Hurts added. “That’s very special and that’s a testament to my teammates here. I wouldn’t rather do it with any other group. You talk about emotional ties that I have to this university. They are there now. For sure. OU DNA in me.”
Hurts set an OU quarterback record with a game-high 131 yards rushing, including a game-clinching 3-yard touchdown run.
He added 235 yards on 16-of-28 passing, highlighted by three TD passes to CeeDee Lamb.
Hurts also had a sluggish first half that led to the Sooners holding a slim 10-3 lead at intermission despite outplaying the Longhorns.
Hurts committed two critical red-zone turnovers in the first half. He had a fumble at the Texas 7-yard line after a 27-yard dash and later threw an interception in the end zone while trying to force the ball into traffic.
He owned up to his miscues and expressed appreciation for his teammates.
“I will say I definitely didn’t put the team in the greatest and best situations, but the key about that is ‘we.’ We found ways to overcome it. We had each other’s back,” Hurts said. “Obviously, every possession you want it to end in a kick (field goal or PAT).
“There’s a lot to learn from the game. I definitely think this team showed some perseverance and showed some mental toughness. We kind of overcame a lot of adversity as a group. It wasn’t a complete game but definitely another step in the right direction.”
Texas coach Tom Herman said OU’s offensive style forced his defense to play more man-to-man coverage than it does typically.
“And when you play man-to-man, you have to find a way to keep that guy in the pocket,” Herman said, referring to the scrambling Hurts. “We didn’t do that and, you know, he rushed for 131 yards because of it.”