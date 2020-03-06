WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Texas Tech at OU
1 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, FSOK
TEXAS TECH (17-11, 6-11)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Hayden;5-6;4.6;2.8
G;Carr;5-5;17.9;3.8
G;Goodson;5-8;10.4;5.3
G;Sanders;6-0;7.0;10.6
F;Brewer;6-5;16.1;9.3
OU (12-17, 5-12)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Llanusa;6-0;15.5;4.6
G;Gregory;6-0;11.2;4.3
G;Robertson;5-7;19.1;3.1
G/F;Williams;6-0;15.9;7.2
F;Simpson;6-1;5.3;6.9
Notes: Oklahoma wraps up the regular season with a home finale against Texas Tech. The Sooners have no seniors on their roster. … OU has lost seven consecutive games but will look to rally against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech defeated visiting Oklahoma 89-84 in overtime on Jan. 11. … Gabby Gregory is averaging 13.0 points per game in Big 12 play. … Taylor Robertson has 127 3-pointers this season, which is a Big 12 single-season record.