WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Texas Tech at OU

1 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, FSOK

TEXAS TECH (17-11, 6-11)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Hayden;5-6;4.6;2.8

G;Carr;5-5;17.9;3.8

G;Goodson;5-8;10.4;5.3

G;Sanders;6-0;7.0;10.6

F;Brewer;6-5;16.1;9.3

OU (12-17, 5-12)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Llanusa;6-0;15.5;4.6

G;Gregory;6-0;11.2;4.3

G;Robertson;5-7;19.1;3.1

G/F;Williams;6-0;15.9;7.2

F;Simpson;6-1;5.3;6.9

Notes: Oklahoma wraps up the regular season with a home finale against Texas Tech. The Sooners have no seniors on their roster. … OU has lost seven consecutive games but will look to rally against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech defeated visiting Oklahoma 89-84 in overtime on Jan. 11. … Gabby Gregory is averaging 13.0 points per game in Big 12 play. … Taylor Robertson has 127 3-pointers this season, which is a Big 12 single-season record.