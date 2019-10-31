Members of the Oklahoma women's basketball teams back-to-back Final Four teams will reconvene in Norman on Friday, Nov. 8, as the Sooners open the 2019 season against Prairie View A&M in the Preseason WNIT.
Fans will have an opportunity to meet players from the 2009 and 2010 squads that reached NCAA Final Fours prior to tipoff. A meet and greet will be held in the women's basketball practice gym at the Lloyd Noble Center from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
All players in attendance from the 2009 and 2010 teams, including two-time All-American Danielle Robinson, will sign autographs following the game.