The Oklahoma State women’s golf team began the 2019 season and the Greg Robertson era by dominating the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, carding a three-round total of 2-over 866 to win the event in record-breaking fashion.
Tulsa finished ninth with a 914.
The Cowgirls broke the previous Trinity Forest Invitational record by six strokes. The victory marks the 10th time in school history that the Cowgirls have won their season opening tournament. It is also the 94th team title in school history.
The freshman duo of Isabella Fierro and Hailey Jones led the Cowgirls, both finishing in the top 10 on the individual leaderboard. Fierro finished the tournament in fourth place after carding both rounds yesterday under par and playing even in today’s round finishing 3-under par for the tournament. Jones placed seventh on the leaderboard after shooting a 1-over 71-74-72 thanks in large part due to 10 birdies, including three in the front nine today.
TU was led by sophomore Lorena Tseng, who placed eighth with a 3-over 219 after shooting a final round 73.