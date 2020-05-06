Imagine the BOK Center filled to capacity with Boomer Sooner blaring by the Oklahoma band and “Woo Pig Sooie” being shouted by Arkansas fans.
That dream will be headed toward real life for the next four basketball seasons. The schools agreed to a series played in Tulsa with a Dec. 12 game scheduled for the upcoming season.
The venue is centered between Norman and Fayetteville and tickets will be divided at midcourt to create a 50-50 atmosphere for the border-state game.
The goal is for the contest to be a longstanding rivalry game similar to the Braggin’ Rights game between Missouri and Illinois. That annual contest has been played 50 times in St. Louis, which is the midpoint between both campuses.
OU athletics director Joe Castiglione worked at Missouri for 17 years before assuming his current role. He witnessed many Mizzou-Illini basketball games and felt the passion between the fan bases, which he hopes is reciprocated in this new rivalry.
Castiglione said he’s been talking with Arkansas about making this game happen for a few years.
“It’s a holiday-type event that really engages the entire community,” he added. “Knowing the passionate fan base of Oklahoma and knowing the passionate fan base of Arkansas … there’s the Razorbacks and Sooners that’s a big part of the population of northeastern Oklahoma and we found a way to bring all the energy together to make it happen.”
Ticket information and branding for the series will be announced at a later date.
Oklahoma has only played two other times in the BOK Center. The Sooners beat Tulsa in the 2008-09 season before 12,671 fans shortly after the venue opened. Two seasons ago, OU defeated USC before 7,170 fans.
“It was something that played into our thinking and supported an idea of this magnitude,” Castiglione said. “We were, in a sense, experimenting with those matchups previously trying to build the consciousness of Oklahoma basketball in the Tulsa market.”
The AD also said games at Tulsa and Oral Roberts were part of the decision-making process.
Ray Hoyt is the president of Tulsa Regional Tourism. He’s thrilled about bringing a big-time sports event to Tulsa.
“It will be well-received by the community and by the region,” Hoyt said. “It’s such an easy drive from Norman and from Fayetteville. The fan bases will be easy to draw to the market and the BOK Center is the best arena in the country and it doesn’t hurt when you have a great venue host and the city of Tulsa for fan bases.”
Tulsa has put in bids to host NCAA Tournament games in the upcoming four-year cycle of 2023-26.
“The BOK Center plays a great host to that environment to that,” Hoyt said. “Every time we pitch for the first- and second-round and our regional, which we’re doing, it just bodes well when you can use these kind of games and activities as a reference point when we speak to the NCAA.”
Arkansas leads the all-time series 16-12. The Sooners have won seven of the past 11 contests.
The Razorbacks are led by second-year coach Eric Musselman, who was an assistant for OU coach Lon Kruger during two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.
OU has won five straight games against SEC schools, including wins over Missouri and Mississippi State last season.
Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391