LAWRENCE, Kan. — An awkward first half at Kansas on Saturday somehow ended in favorable fashion for No. 6 Oklahoma, swinging momentum in the Sooners’ direction for the remainder of the 45-20 victory.
After advancing to the Jayhawk 4-yard line late in the second quarter, OU wound up facing a disastrous third-and-goal from midfield and having to execute a rare fourth-and-goal punt as a result.
“That was kind of weird,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “We should’ve had a pretty easy touchdown there and we jacked that up, me being the person who jacked it up the most.”
The series went awry when Jalen Hurts was sacked for an 8-yard loss on the first-down play, then Kansas sniffed out an ill-fated reverse from Trey Sermon to CeeDee Lamb. While being pursued, Lamb pitched backward to Hurts, who was met immediately to extend the damage to a loss of 23 yards.
On third down, Hurts connected with tight end Grant Calcaterra for 19 yards, setting up a punt by Reeves Mundschau that landed on the KU 2-yard line.
“We put ourselves in a bind,” Hurts said. “Regardless of what goes on, we’ve got to execute. We’ve got to execute and I feel like I can dictate the outcome of anything that goes on on the field and I think I can do better.”
The Sooner defense was formidable on the ensuing drive and the Jayhawks netted zero yards before punting. On the return, Lamb escaped for 46 yards and was the victim of a facemask penalty that gave OU more yardage — back to first-and-goal.
“(Lamb’s punt return) was definitely a momentum swing,” Sermon said. “He’s an electric player and he brought energy to the sideline and we were ready to go.”
This time around, the Sooners weren’t going to waste the opportunity. Only 39 seconds remained in the half, but Hurts needed one play to get his team into the end zone, finding Lamb for the 10-yard score.
The bizarre two-minute sequence allowed OU to emerge from the first half with a two-touchdown advantage, and touchdowns followed on the first two drives of the third quarter to put the game away.
“Each group on this team feeds off each other,” center Creed Humphrey said. “So if we see big plays happening on the defensive side of the ball, it’s going to energize the offensive side of the ball.
“Something on offense is going to energize the defense. Same with special teams. I can see that playing a pretty big role in getting everybody energized and ready to get back on the field.”