As a sophomore last season, Oklahoma's Cade Cavalli was named to the All-Big 12 first team for his pitching and hitting.
OU's Cade Cavalli (24) pitches during a game between Oklahoma (OU) and Baylor in the Big 12 baseball tournament at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
As a sophomore last season, Oklahoma’s Cade Cavalli was named to the All-Big 12 first team for his pitching and hitting. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman, file
BRYAN TERRY
OU's Cade Cavalli (24) pitches during a game between Oklahoma (OU) and Baylor in the Big 12 baseball tournament at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. [Nate Billings/The Oklahoman]
NATE BILLINGS
Oklahoma ptucher Cade Cavalli (24) delivers a pitch during the college baseball game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Okla. on Sunday, April 29, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cade Cavalli may have worn No. 24 for the final time as a member of Oklahoma’s baseball team.
The OU pitcher had his junior season cut short a month ago and now has to decide if he’s going to turn to professional baseball or return to Norman for another season.
His decision will come soon. Until then, the right-hander is working out on his own at his Bixby home while keeping all of his options alive.
“I can go back and be a junior, which is a great option,” Cavalli recently said. “But then I also have the professional side in front of me.
“I’m really not sure what to expect right now. The professional side is obviously what I’ve been working for, to be a big leaguer. If I can start that and it’s a right fit for me, that’s for sure a high possibility. But it’s also nice knowing that I have that extra year of eligibility and I’m going to get to go back and have a junior season.”
Entering the season, Baseball America had Cavalli listed as the 51st-best prospect, noting his high-90s fastball and experience pitching for Team USA last summer.
In the age of quarantine, how is he keeping his pitching skills especially with no pitching mounds available? Like many others across the country, he’s improvising.
“It’s extremely difficult,” he said. “I’ve been looking around but haven’t found a mound yet. Once things clear up a little bit, some will be available. The good news is our street actually has a slight tilt to it. I’ll stay on the higher end (and older brother Tristian) will be on the lower end. I feel my legs go down that hill a little bit.
“But it’s good. I get to focus on some little stuff that, throughout the season, might have been difficult. I’m just trying to fine tune everything and really stay in shape.”
He misses his teammates and felt like this OU squad had a good chance to reach Omaha, home of the College World Series.
“We developed together and had brotherhood and chemistry,” Cavalli said. “This year, when we stepped on campus, we were talking that we had a chance to win it all and if we didn’t get to Omaha, it was going to be a letdown.
“A championship team, it’s a special thing. Not a whole lot of clubs can do it. The chemistry that we had together, we had every bit of a championship club. That’s one thing that’s absolutely killing me, not knowing what we could have done this year with the pitching staff that we had and the experience we had at the plate.”
Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men's basketball teams.