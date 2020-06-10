Nothing delights a parent more than watching their child’s dream come true.
When Bixby’s Cade Cavalli was growing up, he wrote a series of notes projecting his baseball journey. His map ended with a destination was achieved in the 2020 MLB draft.
“We’ve got several (workbooks and notes) that we’ve found over the past few years,” his father Brian Cavalli said. “You could tell his imagination has long been geared for the things he’s been able to do in the game – to play in college, get drafted out of high school and very specifically this 2020 draft.
“It’s actually called out on some of his old scratch papers and little diagrams and they all lead to a certain pick in the MLB 2020 draft.”
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma right-handed pitcher was selected by the Washington Nationals with the 22nd overall pick in the first round.
Cavalli’s notes included specific encouragement which included phrases like “practice with intent” and “outwork everyone.” The final one read “trust in God’s plan for your life.”
On Wednesday, the Cavalli family was together as one to watch the life-changing event. The news left his parents Brian and Becky ecstatic. Also celebrating was his brother Tristian, his sister Meagan Booker and her husband Jamie.
“When you love somebody like you do your own child and get to see them pursue something that they love deeply and then get an opportunity to do it for a living, it’s very excited. It could be baseball or anything, for that matter,” Brian Cavalli said.
“He absolutely loves baseball. H’s talked about this day for a long, long time.”
Cade Cavalli started the sport as a 3-year-old alongside older brother Tristian Cavalli playing for the Reds. Brian Cavalli noticed Cade’s talents early but was guarded about when asked to share the timeline for fear of sounding boastful.
“From a very early age, he was a lot of things, in my eyes, one of which was a really good athlete who was really good at baseball,” Brian Cavalli said. “But that’s not all he was or all he will ever be.”
Cade Cavalli could have turned pro in 2017 after graduating at Bixby, but declined an offer to play for the Atlanta Braves after being selected in the 29th round of that year’s MLB draft.
There was a lot of discussion as a family during that time, especially after he missed his senior season at Bixby due to an injury.
They weighed the option of trading experience going to college versus getting his professional career started. Going to OU outweighed signing a pro contract at the time.
“He prayed a lot and we talked about it a ton,” Brian Cavalli said. “In the end, when the (2017) draft came around, he was deeply convicted about what it was going to take for him to say no to college and yes to pro ball.
“He would have been ready to get started (with pro ball) but that’s not how it worked out. I know, for certain, he wouldn’t trade this for anything. The beautiful thing about the look back is you can always connect the dots. He wouldn’t trade the three years at OU for anything,” Brian Cavalli said.
Wednesday will always be a special day for the Cavalli family.
“When it’s all said and done, he gets to put on a uniform representing a major league team in a community and go chase his dreams of playing in the big leagues,” Brian Cavalli said.