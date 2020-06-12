Oklahoma’s Skip Johnson will have to start from scratch when setting his 2021 weekend pitching rotation.
It is uncharted territory for the longtime college baseball coach, who watched as starters Cade Cavalli, Levi Prater and Dane Acker were taken during this week’s Major League Baseball five-round draft.
Throw in catcher Brady Lindsly, also a draft selection, and the OU battery will look different next season.
“This is the first time I’ve ever lost an entire rotation,” Johnson said during a Friday afternoon Zoom call. “Maybe in my first or second year at Texas I might have. In junior college it happened several times because they’d all be the same age. But we usually had a guy that was in there.
“Hell, that’s what we do and I think that’s the beauty of why I came to the University of Oklahoma. Our staff has done a great job recruiting and we just have to keep getting out there.”
For the first time in school history, OU had four picks within the first four rounds. It was easily the most in the Big 12: Cavalli (RHP, first round, No. 22 overall, Washington Nationals), Prater (LHP, third, No. 93, St. Louis Cardinals), Lindsly (C, fourth, No. 123, Nationals) and Acker (RHP, fourth, No. 127, Oakland Athletics).
The Sooners played only 18 games before COVID-19 shut down the 2020 campaign. With such a solid pitching rotation, it is a tough pill to swallow when wondering what could have happened?
“At times, it is. More so after you see those kids get drafted. It’s just one of those deals,” Johnson said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen, where Levi was gonna go, where Cade was gonna go, where Acker was gonna go. We were worried about that the whole time. But now that those guys are gone, you dwell on it a little more.
“But we’re gonna get over it. We’re happy for them they got that opportunity because they worked for that, they really did. It’s fun. They’re always going to be a part of OU baseball.”
The 18 games played will provide valuable experience, especially for the freshmen. They had an opportunity to get a feel for the college game.
“It’s not going to bother the sophomores and the juniors or seniors that are coming back because they already felt that pressure. I think now the freshmen who are here, they know what they have to work for and they know what it’s like,” Johnson said. “Those 18 games helped. There’s no doubt about it. Any time you play baseball, you are going to learn from it if you pay attention to it. Sometimes, that’s the difficulty in it, that’s what we’re trying to do. Wake up, pay attention, retain this. This is important. It’s the detail.”
Watching players chase and catch their professional baseball dreams will always excite Johnson.
“My goal is to build relationships and to teach life lessons to these kids. To watch how much those guys grew when they were here, Levi, even Acker in the half year he was here, how much that kid grew is amazing,” the OU coach said. “I think it just shows you what this program’s about, shows you what this baseball program’s about, what our coaching staff is about: It’s about development.
“I think that was what was beautiful. I really wish we could have reaped the benefits of the rest of the year, who knows how that would have played out? But I gotta think it would have been good, for sure.”