Peyton Graham scored from second base on an infield error in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday to give Oklahoma a 9-8 win over San Diego State to clinch a weekend series in Norman.
OU (13-4) led 7-2 after four innings, but the Aztecs (10-6) rallied to take an 8-7 lead with three runs in the top of the eighth. The Sooners tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, then scored the winner in the 10th.
Graham led off the bottom of the 10th with an infield single, then stole second base. Two batters later, the throw on a ground ball to second base got away toward the first base dugout, allowing Graham to come around with the winning run.
Tyler Hardman was 3-for-6 with two runs scored for OU, while Graham was 2-for-5 and scored three runs. Connor Beichler drove in two runs.
OU plays at Texas Arlington at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.