men’s basketball
Three storylines
BRAND NEW TEAM
The Sooners only return three letterwinners from last season — Jamal Bieniemy, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek. The non-conference schedule will need to be used to get the newcomers to mesh. “With five freshmen, they kind of take some pride in helping each other,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “They hang together much. They support each other in a good way. This is a good group from a chemistry standpoint. They like playing. They like getting into the gym. They are supportive of each other and I think that will grow with each ball game this year.”
EXPECTATIONS NOT HIGH
Oklahoma advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s second round last season and return two of the top three scorers in Manek and Doolittle as well as the team’s top distributor in Bieniemy. Yet in the preseason coaches poll, the Sooners were picked No. 8 out of 10 teams. Many of the much-too-early NCAA Tournament projections don’t have OU in the 68-team field. “It is what it is,” Doolittle said. “Krug always tells us not to pay attention to rankings. We control our own destiny.”
YOUNG LEADER
De’Vion Harmon is the gem of a large recruiting class and he will be expected to run the Sooners’ offense as a true freshman. His leadership style has already commanded attention and he embraces the role. “It is just the person I am, the player I am. I am the point guard and leader of this basketball team so it is my job to make sure my guys are ready to play,” Harmon said. “Win or lose, you can put it on me. Even if you think it isn’t on me, put it on me. I want to accept that role and I have accepted that role.”
Players to watch
KRISTIAN DOOLITTLE
The 6-7 junior forward is the Sooners’ lone senior. He is the Big 12’s reigning Most Improved Player after averaging 11.3 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds last season.
BRADY MANEK
Manek (6-9 junior forward) started all 34 games last season and is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 12.2 points per game in 2018-19.
JAMAL BIENIEMY
The only scholarship freshman last season, the 6-5 guard led OU in both assists and steals. His assist-to-turnover ratio (2.53) ranked third in the Big 12 and forth among major conference freshmen.
Schedule
Nov. 5: UTSA, 7 p.m.
Nov. 9: Minnesota (Sioux Falls, S.D.), 7 p.m., B10N
Nov. 12: Oregon State (Portland), 10 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 18: William&Mary, 6 p.m., FSOK
Nov. 21: Maryland Eastern Shore, 7 p.m., FSOK
Nov. 25: vs. Stanford (Kansas City), 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 26: vs. TBA (Kansas City), TBA
Dec. 5: at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Dec. 14: at Wichita State, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 17: at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Dec. 21: UCF, 1 p.m., FSOK
Dec. 30: UTRGV, 6 p.m., FSOK
Jan. 4: Kansas State, noon, ESPN+
Jan. 8: at Texas, 8 p.m.
Jan. 11: at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14: Kansas, 8 p.m.
Jan. 18: TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 20: at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 25: vs. Miss. State (Chesapeake Arena), 1 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 1: Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., ABC
Feb. 4: at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Feb. 8: West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Feb. 12: Iowa State, 8 p.m.
Feb. 15: at Kansas, 11 a.m.
Feb. 18: Baylor, 8 p.m.
Feb. 22: at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Feb. 25: vs. Texas Tech (Chesapeake Arena), 8 p.m.
Feb. 29: at West Virginia, 3 p.m.
Mar. 3: Texas, 8 p.m.
Mar. 7: at TCU, 5 p.m., ESPN
Roster
No. Player Ht. Class Hometown
0 Victor Iwuakor 6-7 Fr. Southlake, Texas
1 Jalen Hill 6-7 Fr. Las Vegas
2 Corbin Merritt 6-9 Soph. Tallahassee, Fla.
11 De’Vion Harmon 6-1 Fr. Denton, Texas
12 Austin Reaves 6-5 Jr. Newark, Ark.
13 Anyang Garang 6-8 Fr. Adelaide Australia
15 Alondes Williams 6-5 Jr. Milwaukee
20 Rick Issanza 7-1 Fr. Kinshasa, Congo
21 Kristian Doolittle 6-7 Sr. Edmond
24 Jamal Bieniemy 6-5 Soph. Katy, Texas
32 Read Streller 6-8 Soph. Edmond
35 Brady Manek 6-9 Jr. Harrah
44 Blake Seacat 6-4 Fr. Jenks
45 Keller Casey 6-6 Fr. Dallas
52 Kur Kuath 6-10 Jr. Biemnon, South
Sudan
women’s basketball
Storylines
MORE LEADERS NEEDED
Oklaoma’s roster has no seniors. While top scorer Ana Llanusa is the obvious choice to be a leader, OU coach Sherri Coale expects a returner like junior Mandy Simpson to join in that role. “We talk a lot about seizing the moment. Here’s a moment where our team needs leadership,” Coale said. “Are you providing it and how can you provide it? Both of those guys, Mandy and Ana, are as sincere in their desire to get our team where we want our team to be, as any kid I’ve ever been around.”
IMMEDIATE IMPACT
There will be high expectations on newcomers, including Holland Hall graduate Gabby Gregory. The freshman is adapting to the college transition with help of her teammates. Said Gregory: “We’re really focusing on this year because it’s easy to talk about how good we’re going to be in two years when this class becomes sophomores and the juniors become seniors, but I think we’re really focusing on this year because we think we can be really good this year, too.”
LLANUSA’S TEAM
Ana Llanusa will be the face of the Sooners this season. The junior guard averaged a team-high 18.3 points per game last season. She was thrust into a leadership role last season and expects to expand it in 2019-20. She was asked about her goals: “Some goals of mine were to be more consistent with shooting the three,” Llanusa said. “It went in quite a bit last year but there is always room for improvement. Really being consistent with that, still attacking the rim and trying to score in every aspect; just being consistent.”
Players to watch
TAYLOR ROBERTSON
The 5-7 sophomore guard is one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters. She averaged 14.3 points per game last year and ranked second nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (.467 from the arc).
ANA LLANUSA
The high-scoring Llanusa (6-0 junior guard) had three 30-plus point games last season and a school-record six straight 20-point performances last season.
KAMRYN LEMON
The transfer from Odessa Community College averaged 15.7 points and 3.8 assists last season. She also shot .360 from beyond the arc.
Schedule
Nov. 4: Oklahoma City (exhibition), 7 p.m.
Nov. 8: Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m., FSOK
Nov. 10: TBD (Preseason NIT), 2 p.m., FSP
Nov. 14: TBD (Preseason NIT), 7 p.m., FSOK
Nov. 17: TBD (Preseason NIT), TBA
Nov. 20: Stephen F. Austin, 11 a.m., FSOK
Nov. 23: at Houston, 2 p.m.
Nov. 26: Abilene Christian, 7 p.m., FSOK
Nov. 30: at Wichita State, 2 p.m.
Dec. 4: at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Dec. 7: LSU, 3 p.m., FSOK
Dec. 15: Sam Houston State, 2 p.m.
Dec. 17: Drake, 7 p.m., FSOK
Dec. 22: at UConn, 3 p.m.
Jan. 4: Baylor, 4 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FSOK
Jan. 11: Iowa State, 1 p.m., FSOK
Jan. 15: at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19: TCU, 3 p.m., FSOK
Jan. 22: at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 25: at Kansas State, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 28: Texas, 7 p.m., FSOK
Feb. 2: at Kansas, noon, FSOK
Feb. 5: West Virginia, 7 p.m., FSP
Feb. 8: at Iowa State, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 11: Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: Kansas State, 2 p.m., FS1
Feb. 22: at Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 26: Kansas, 7 p.m., FSOK
Feb. 29: at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN
Mar. 4: at TCU, 6 p.m., FSP
Mar. 7: Texas Tech, 1 p.m., FSOK
Roster
No. Player Ht. Class Hometown
0 Jessi Murcer 5-7 So. Moore
3 Mandy Simpson 6-1 Jr. Boise, Idaho
4 Kamryn Lemon 5-8 Jr. Sumter, S.C.
12 Gabby Gregory 6-0 Fr. Tulsa
13 Chloe Bloom 6-3 Fr. Sydney, Australia
21 Nydia Lampkin 6-3 So. Palm Beach, Fla.
22 Ana Llanusa 6-0 Jr. Choctaw
25 Madi Williams 6-0 So. Fort Worth, Texas
30 Taylor Robertson 5-7 So. McPherson,
Kansas
31 Aspen Williston 6-4 So. Broken Bow
32 Tatum Veitenheimer 5-8 So. Windthorst,
Texas
34 Liz Scott 6-2 Fr. Tomball, Texas