men’s basketball

Three storylines

BRAND NEW TEAM

The Sooners only return three letterwinners from last season — Jamal Bieniemy, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek. The non-conference schedule will need to be used to get the newcomers to mesh. “With five freshmen, they kind of take some pride in helping each other,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “They hang together much. They support each other in a good way. This is a good group from a chemistry standpoint. They like playing. They like getting into the gym. They are supportive of each other and I think that will grow with each ball game this year.”

EXPECTATIONS NOT HIGH

Oklahoma advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s second round last season and return two of the top three scorers in Manek and Doolittle as well as the team’s top distributor in Bieniemy. Yet in the preseason coaches poll, the Sooners were picked No. 8 out of 10 teams. Many of the much-too-early NCAA Tournament projections don’t have OU in the 68-team field. “It is what it is,” Doolittle said. “Krug always tells us not to pay attention to rankings. We control our own destiny.”

YOUNG LEADER

De’Vion Harmon is the gem of a large recruiting class and he will be expected to run the Sooners’ offense as a true freshman. His leadership style has already commanded attention and he embraces the role. “It is just the person I am, the player I am. I am the point guard and leader of this basketball team so it is my job to make sure my guys are ready to play,” Harmon said. “Win or lose, you can put it on me. Even if you think it isn’t on me, put it on me. I want to accept that role and I have accepted that role.”

Players to watch

KRISTIAN DOOLITTLE

The 6-7 junior forward is the Sooners’ lone senior. He is the Big 12’s reigning Most Improved Player after averaging 11.3 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds last season.

BRADY MANEK

Manek (6-9 junior forward) started all 34 games last season and is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 12.2 points per game in 2018-19.

JAMAL BIENIEMY

The only scholarship freshman last season, the 6-5 guard led OU in both assists and steals. His assist-to-turnover ratio (2.53) ranked third in the Big 12 and forth among major conference freshmen.

Schedule

Nov. 5: UTSA, 7 p.m.

Nov. 9: Minnesota (Sioux Falls, S.D.), 7 p.m., B10N

Nov. 12: Oregon State (Portland), 10 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 18: William&Mary, 6 p.m., FSOK

Nov. 21: Maryland Eastern Shore, 7 p.m., FSOK

Nov. 25: vs. Stanford (Kansas City), 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 26: vs. TBA (Kansas City), TBA

Dec. 5: at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 14: at Wichita State, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 17: at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Dec. 21: UCF, 1 p.m., FSOK

Dec. 30: UTRGV, 6 p.m., FSOK

Jan. 4: Kansas State, noon, ESPN+

Jan. 8: at Texas, 8 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14: Kansas, 8 p.m.

Jan. 18: TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 20: at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 25: vs. Miss. State (Chesapeake Arena), 1 p.m.

Jan. 29: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Feb. 1: Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., ABC

Feb. 4: at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Feb. 8: West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Feb. 12: Iowa State, 8 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Kansas, 11 a.m.

Feb. 18: Baylor, 8 p.m.

Feb. 22: at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Feb. 25: vs. Texas Tech (Chesapeake Arena), 8 p.m.

Feb. 29: at West Virginia, 3 p.m.

Mar. 3: Texas, 8 p.m.

Mar. 7: at TCU, 5 p.m., ESPN

Roster

No. Player Ht. Class Hometown

0 Victor Iwuakor 6-7 Fr. Southlake, Texas

1 Jalen Hill 6-7 Fr. Las Vegas

2 Corbin Merritt 6-9 Soph. Tallahassee, Fla.

11 De’Vion Harmon 6-1 Fr. Denton, Texas

12 Austin Reaves 6-5 Jr. Newark, Ark.

13 Anyang Garang 6-8 Fr. Adelaide Australia

15 Alondes Williams 6-5 Jr. Milwaukee

20 Rick Issanza 7-1 Fr. Kinshasa, Congo

21 Kristian Doolittle 6-7 Sr. Edmond

24 Jamal Bieniemy 6-5 Soph. Katy, Texas

32 Read Streller 6-8 Soph. Edmond

35 Brady Manek 6-9 Jr. Harrah

44 Blake Seacat 6-4 Fr. Jenks

45 Keller Casey 6-6 Fr. Dallas

52 Kur Kuath 6-10 Jr. Biemnon, South

Sudan

women’s basketball

Storylines

MORE LEADERS NEEDED

Oklaoma’s roster has no seniors. While top scorer Ana Llanusa is the obvious choice to be a leader, OU coach Sherri Coale expects a returner like junior Mandy Simpson to join in that role. “We talk a lot about seizing the moment. Here’s a moment where our team needs leadership,” Coale said. “Are you providing it and how can you provide it? Both of those guys, Mandy and Ana, are as sincere in their desire to get our team where we want our team to be, as any kid I’ve ever been around.”

IMMEDIATE IMPACT

There will be high expectations on newcomers, including Holland Hall graduate Gabby Gregory. The freshman is adapting to the college transition with help of her teammates. Said Gregory: “We’re really focusing on this year because it’s easy to talk about how good we’re going to be in two years when this class becomes sophomores and the juniors become seniors, but I think we’re really focusing on this year because we think we can be really good this year, too.”

LLANUSA’S TEAM

Ana Llanusa will be the face of the Sooners this season. The junior guard averaged a team-high 18.3 points per game last season. She was thrust into a leadership role last season and expects to expand it in 2019-20. She was asked about her goals: “Some goals of mine were to be more consistent with shooting the three,” Llanusa said. “It went in quite a bit last year but there is always room for improvement. Really being consistent with that, still attacking the rim and trying to score in every aspect; just being consistent.”

Players to watch

TAYLOR ROBERTSON

The 5-7 sophomore guard is one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters. She averaged 14.3 points per game last year and ranked second nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (.467 from the arc).

ANA LLANUSA

The high-scoring Llanusa (6-0 junior guard) had three 30-plus point games last season and a school-record six straight 20-point performances last season.

KAMRYN LEMON

The transfer from Odessa Community College averaged 15.7 points and 3.8 assists last season. She also shot .360 from beyond the arc.

Schedule

Nov. 4: Oklahoma City (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Nov. 8: Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m., FSOK

Nov. 10: TBD (Preseason NIT), 2 p.m., FSP

Nov. 14: TBD (Preseason NIT), 7 p.m., FSOK

Nov. 17: TBD (Preseason NIT), TBA

Nov. 20: Stephen F. Austin, 11 a.m., FSOK

Nov. 23: at Houston, 2 p.m.

Nov. 26: Abilene Christian, 7 p.m., FSOK

Nov. 30: at Wichita State, 2 p.m.

Dec. 4: at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Dec. 7: LSU, 3 p.m., FSOK

Dec. 15: Sam Houston State, 2 p.m.

Dec. 17: Drake, 7 p.m., FSOK

Dec. 22: at UConn, 3 p.m.

Jan. 4: Baylor, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FSOK

Jan. 11: Iowa State, 1 p.m., FSOK

Jan. 15: at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Jan. 19: TCU, 3 p.m., FSOK

Jan. 22: at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 25: at Kansas State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Jan. 28: Texas, 7 p.m., FSOK

Feb. 2: at Kansas, noon, FSOK

Feb. 5: West Virginia, 7 p.m., FSP

Feb. 8: at Iowa State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Feb. 11: Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16: Kansas State, 2 p.m., FS1

Feb. 22: at Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Feb. 26: Kansas, 7 p.m., FSOK

Feb. 29: at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN

Mar. 4: at TCU, 6 p.m., FSP

Mar. 7: Texas Tech, 1 p.m., FSOK

Roster

No. Player Ht. Class Hometown

0 Jessi Murcer 5-7 So. Moore

3 Mandy Simpson 6-1 Jr. Boise, Idaho

4 Kamryn Lemon 5-8 Jr. Sumter, S.C.

12 Gabby Gregory 6-0 Fr. Tulsa

13 Chloe Bloom 6-3 Fr. Sydney, Australia

21 Nydia Lampkin 6-3 So. Palm Beach, Fla.

22 Ana Llanusa 6-0 Jr. Choctaw

25 Madi Williams 6-0 So. Fort Worth, Texas

30 Taylor Robertson 5-7 So. McPherson,

Kansas

31 Aspen Williston 6-4 So. Broken Bow

32 Tatum Veitenheimer 5-8 So. Windthorst,

Texas

34 Liz Scott 6-2 Fr. Tomball, Texas

