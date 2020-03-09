Oklahoma junior guard Austin Reaves has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Reaves led the conference in scoring with 27.0 points, shooting 51.6% from the field and 95% (19-of-20) at the foul line. He added averages of 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals.
The junior led the Sooners to a comeback 78-76 victory at TCU on Saturday, scoring a career-high 41 points to go with six assists, five rebounds and three blocks.
Oklahoma trailed 44-26 at halftime and by as many as 20 in the first half. OU's 18-point halftime deficit is the largest halftime deficit overcome on the road in Big 12 history. Reaves was a catalyst in the late comeback, scoring 25 second-half points and hitting the game-winning shot with 0.5 seconds remaining.
Reaves' 41 points are the most by a Big 12 player this season and the most by a Big 12 player since OU’s Trae Young scored 44 against Baylor on Jan. 30, 2018.