AMES, Iowa — Oklahoma’s woes at Iowa State continued on Saturday night.
The Cyclones ended the first half with a 12-0 run and kept the Sooners in catch-up mode after intermission to capture an 81-68 Big 12 Conference victory.
OU has lost nine consecutive years at Hilton Coliseum. The last victory was in the 2010-11 campaign when Jeff Capel was in his last season as the Sooners’ head coach.
OU (11-4, 2-1 Big 12) took a four-game winning streak into Ames, but it couldn’t move to 3-0 in league play for the first time since 2011.
Iowa State can give credit for the win in part to its early switch to a zone defense. The Sooners struggled to find open shots and passing lanes against the defensive look.
Iowa State finished with a whopping 32 points off OU’s 15 turnovers. It’s easily the most allowed by the Sooners, who entered ranked fifth-best in turnovers nationally.
Iowa State (8-7, 1-2) enjoyed a 42-25 halftime lead by scoring the final 12 points of the half, which was capped by Tyrese Haliburton’s buzzer-beating basket from near the half-court line.
The 25 first-half points was Oklahoma’s lowest output since scoring only 24 in a 73-54 loss against Stanford.
The Sooners used a 15-2 run in the second half to cut the Cyclones’ lead to 57-44 with 12 minutes remaining, but they couldn’t draw closer.
Five Oklahoma players finished with double-figure scoring — Brady Manek (17 points), Kristian Doolittle (14), Austin Reaves (12), De’Vion Harmon (11) and Jamal Bieniemy (10).
Iowa State was paced by Rasir Bolton’s 23 points.
Oklahoma returns to action at 8 p.m. Tuesday when Kansas visits the Lloyd Noble Center.