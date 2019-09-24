NORMAN -- Lon Kruger used to circle Oct. 15 on his calendar each year.
It used to be the official start date for college basketball practices, but times have changed.
On Tuesday, the Sooners -- with only three active scholarship players returning from last year’s roster -- went through their first practice of the 2019-2020 season.
NCAA rules have changed during Kruger’s long coaching career. OU has been allowed to practice four hours a week since June, which gave the team a head start on this year’s workouts.
“It used to be that the first day was two-hand chest passes and controlled dribbling and working your way into it,” Kruger said. “We’ve been going at it for three months because of the new rule, which is good. We’re a lot farther along -- everyone else is -- now compared to the old first days.”
Tuesday’s practice was highlighted by returning starters Kristian Doolitte, Brady Manek and Jamal Bieniemy, who will absorb leadership duties.
The leadership-by-committee idea is embraced by Kruger.
“It’s a combination of people. Doo is a senior. Brady is a veteran. Jamal was here last year,” Kruger said. “(Freshman) De’Vion (Harmon) has always been a leader growing up. Really it’s going to be four or five guys coming together … as the year goes along, De’Vion and Jamal at the point guard spot will naturally assume a little bit more.
“Doo is a senior, Brady is a comfortable junior. It’s not just one guy leading, they all have to lead to a certain degree. Having one or two that’s out there. transfer Austin (Reaves), his comfort level and his confidence, he’ll be vocal as a leader as well.”
Developing chemistry over the next month will be big for the Sooners, who open exhibition play with an Oct. 29 game against Southeastern Oklahoma.
“This next month is going to be very important. Vital,” Harmon said. “We’re a really good team right now. But we’re not a great team … the practice days and how hard we practice determine how hard we play in games. We’re going to keep working to be a great team. In those five or six weeks before we start, I think we’ll get there.”
It’s not only players, but two new coaches are also developing chemistry over the next month. Jim Molinari and Pooh Williamson joined Kruger’s staff during the off-season.
"They've been great. Both Mo and Pooh are veteran guys. They've done it a long time. Mo's spent years as a head coach, so he's done it from every angle,” Kruger said. “Pooh, of course, is very comfortable, very knowledgeable about the midwest — Oklahoma area especially, so they've hit the ground running and it's been pretty seamless in most every way."