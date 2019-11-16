WACO, Texas — Sooner Magic was introduced to a new generation of Oklahoma fans on Saturday night.
Gabe Brkic kicked a 31-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining, and Nik Bonitto intercepted a Baylor pass with 29 seconds left to give the Sooners an improbable 34-31 victory and complete the largest comeback in school history.
“Coming back the way we did like we did, this win is up there,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said when describing the team’s second-half heroics.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, McLane Stadium was in stunned silence except for the delirious crimson-and-cream sections who watched their team rally from a 31-10 halftime deficit.
A Hollywood movie script probably would begin with Lincoln Riley’s halftime speech and end with Bonitto’s interception. But that speech, according to Riley, continued very little movie magic.
“I didn’t have to say too much in the locker room,” Riley said. “They knew what they had to do.”
The second-half numbers told the story.
OU outscored the Bears 24-0. The Sooners ran 58 plays after intermission compared to Baylor’s 16. OU had 368 yards of total offense versus the Bears’ 69 yards. Oklahoma forced two turnovers, which is the first time the team had grabbed a takeaway in six games.
Brkic improved to 12-of-12 on field goal attempts this season with his game-winning kick.
“He went out there — you may not believe me, but I really wasn’t worried about it,” Riley said. “I thought he would make it like all the other ones.”
Riley said he discovered a lot about his team, but it didn’t come in the second half. The foundation came during practices following two rough performances against Kansas State and Iowa State.
“I probably learned more about our team this week than maybe tonight,” Riley said. “When we got down, I really believed we had the comeback in us. It’s hard to do, no doubt about it, especially against a good team, but the guys responded. We kind of found ourselves.”
Oklahoma’s team was huddled and searching for answers during a first-half timeout. The Sooners trailed 28-3 at the time.
The McLane Stadium speakers loudly played Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” and Baylor students standing behind the Sooners’ bench began singing along with the popular song.
It was a little bit of trolling by the Baylor staff. Everything seemed well in hand at the time.
But the Sooners wouldn’t be denied a 19th consecutive victory in the month of November.
The Sooners were without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who sat out due to a “medical decision,” according to reports. Lamb participated in pregame activities and was suited out but did not take the field. He departed the halftime locker room in street clothes.
Lamb was putting together a season worthy of Heisman Trophy finalist consideration. He’s been the key playmaker for the offense, and his absence was extremely noticeable.
The Sooners, also without tight end Grant Calcaterra for the fifth straight contest, took time to find a go-to receiver. In the first half, little-used A.D Miller was the top target.
“Did (not having Lamb) impact us in the first half? It’s hard to say,” Riley said. “You have a guy who is the best receiver in America. Our guys were more than capable of playing and playing well.”
Jalen Hurts had a roller-coaster of a game. He had three turnovers (two fumbles, one interception) but also was 30-of-43 passing for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 27 carries for 114 yards.
A bright spot was the play of Oklahoma’s young wide receivers.
Hurts had two touchdown passes to true freshman Austin Stogner and another to Theo Wease, with the latter cutting the Baylor lead to 31-24 with 12:58 remaining in regulation.
Lee Morris had seven catches for 86 yards. Charleston Rambo ended with five receptions for 50 yards.
The Sooners only led once before the final minute, taking a 3-0 lead after Brkic kicked a 39-yard field goal after their opening possession.
Baylor had only scored two touchdowns in regulation over the past two games against West Virginia and Kansas State. Against Oklahoma, the Bears scored four consecutive touchdowns in the first half to seize a 31-10 lead at intermission.
It’s the third consecutive game Oklahoma has disappeared in long stretches. In the Kansas State loss, OU was outscored 41-6 from early in the second quarter to early in the fourth quarter. Against Iowa State, the offense only scored seven points in a one-point victory.