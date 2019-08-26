Jim VanHootegem, the head coach for Oklahoma's men's and women's track and field and cross country for the last six years, resigned Monday, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.
He will be replaced on an interim basis by Tim Langford, the former head coach at South Carolina State, who was recently named an assistant coach at OU.
VanHootegem and his staff led 83 student-athletes from multiple events to NCAA championship meets. Most recently, the Sooners finished the 2019 outdoor season with seven indoor and outdoor All-Americans.
A total of 62 Sooners garnered All-America honors during VanHootegem's tenure. Additionally, 19 Sooners have set indoor or outdoor school records the past six seasons and 28 won Big 12 individual or relay titles.