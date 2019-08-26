OU media day (copy)

Tackle Neville Gallimore should bring more speed to the Oklahoma defense since dropping about 30 pounds in the offseason. A fifth-year senior from Canada, Gallimore is down to 301 pounds.

"As I was dropping the weight my plays started to develop, I started to be more effective, I could be out there for longer," Gallimore said. "I just felt like it was something I had to do. Once the decision was made (to lose weight) I just kind of stuck it out. I like where I'm at right now."

Asked how he lost the weight, Gallimore said: "Obviously watching what I eat, just being more effective in the weight room, being disciplined and making sure I'm putting the right things in my body."

His go-to meal when hungry? A double cheeseburger and a Sprittle (a Sprite with Skittles) from Classic 50's Drive-In in Norman.

