Taylor Robertson broke the OU single-season 3-pointers record with her 116th of the season as the Oklahoma women's basketball team battled Kansas State to overtime, but fell to the Wildcats 87-85 Sunday in Norman.
OU drops to 12-13 on the season and 5-8 against the Big 12. K-State improves to 12-11 overall and 6-6 in league play.
Robertson finished the day with 27 points and went 4-for-8 from beyond the arc as she played all 45 minutes of the contest. The sophomore added seven rebounds and two assists.
Holland Hall graduate Gabby Gregory scored a career-high 20 points. Madi Williams scored 15 and grabbed nine rebounds.
Kansas State's Peyton Williams led all scorers with 31 points and 19 rebounds.
A back-and-forth battle saw 12 ties and 12 lead changes. The game was tied at 75-all at the end of regulation. OU struck first in overtime with a layup from Robertson, but Kansas State narrowly outscored the Sooners 12-10 in overtime to claim the win.
OU next plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at Baylor.