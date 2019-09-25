NORMAN — A.D. Miller was expected to be catching passes at Illinois this season.
The fifth-year senior was introduced as a grad transfer at the Big Ten school during the off-season last January but a few months later, he was back with Oklahoma.
On Tuesday, Miller met with reporters for the first time since his departure and return.
“Just went to Illinois and then things didn't work out, so bounced back here,” said Miller, who didn’t elaborate on his decision to return to OU. “Talked to Coach (Lincoln) Riley and it was all cool, and now I'm back here and finishing up my last year.”
Miler said “everything was smooth” with Riley after entering the transfer portal. He called it a tough decision at the time.
“This has been home for so long. It was pretty tough ... just having that conversation was tough, know what I'm saying? The whole thing was tough. That's that,” Miller said.
Miller has two catches for 55 yards this season, including a 40-yard grab against South Dakota.
Grant Calcaterra said Miller is adding depth to the wide receivers room.
“It’s a testament to how many dudes we have, how many weapons we have and that it doesn’t matter who is making plays at the time,” Calcaterra said. “Your opportunity is always going to come. (Miller is) the type of guy who has always been ready for his chance. It doesn’t surprise me he’s out there making plays.”
Miller entered the Oklahoma program at the same time as Riley. He has 27 game appearances (10 starts) and has 21 career catches for 236 yards and four touchdowns.
What’s it been like to have his career run parallel to Riley?
“It's pretty amazing, just seeing what it used to be and what it is now,” Miller said “Seeing how he does things. I learn a lot just watching the coaches and all that stuff. It's been amazing, the transitions.”