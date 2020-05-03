Kent Davis couldn’t speak due to the ventilator helping him breathe.
He wanted to communicate with his family, so they started reciting letters of the alphabet. Davis squeezed his son Kory’s hand during one letter and again on another letter.
O and U.
The lifelong Oklahoma football fan from Springfield, Missouri, wanted to know how his favorite team did in the Peach Bowl. The game hadn’t been played. While his cancer battle kept him unaware of the current day, it couldn’t steal his passion for the Sooners.
Davis died on Jan. 13 following complications from Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma, a rare form of the disease. Born in Tulsa, Davis was only 52 when he passed away.
Among the earlier condolences came from former Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert. Davis had purchased a pair of Seibert’s game-worn shoes, with proceeds going to an Oklahoma City Children’s Hospital.
The family will keep the shoes, but another 800-plus items of OU memorabilia — ranging from a 1951 Sugar Bowl game program, a Buddy Burris signed mini-football helmet and a Steve Owens starting lineup action figure – are up for bid at auctionzip.com. Proceeds will go to the family.
“Kent was not just a super fan, but he took it to another level in that he was so protective of the Sooner players,” said Scott Puryear, a friend who said Davis withdrew from a private Facebook group focused on OU football after negative comments were made about performances.
“He legitimately cared about the Sooners and the players as people, well beyond the usual wins and losses,” Puryear said.
Seibert made an acquaintance with Davis’ family through his daughter Lizabeth Davis, who is completing her freshman year at Oklahoma. When Seibert learned about Davis’ death, he sent Lizabeth Davis a note.
That message meant so much to the Davis family.
“The platform that I have, I just feel that people really appreciate it when someone can reach out and just offer help to them,” Seibert said. “If they needed anything from me, I wanted to help them.”
“Austin said he was sorry and if there was anything that we needed to let him know,” Kent Davis’ wife Jill Patton-Davis confirmed. “Liz started crying. She said she wished she could have told her dad.”
Saturdays won’t be the same for the Davis family. If they weren’t at a game, they were together for a family watch party. And they are a superstitious bunch. During one game, Liz was in the bathroom when an OU comeback began. She was forced to stay there until victory was assured.
Patton-Davis, his wife of 17 years, laughs when talking about his fandom. They were classmates from elementary school but never in a relationship until dating in 2000. At Kickapoo High School in Springfield, she knew him as the guy who drove a red Camaro with a tag that said “Beat Texas” and then headed to OU for school.
Tragedy brought the two together. Her previous husband Matt Patton, who worked for Davis, died in a traffic accident. While checking on Patton-Davis, who had a one-month old daughter Laura Patton, they grew close. Two years later, they were wed. Their first dance as man and wife was to “Boomer Sooner.”
It was a match, especially since Patton-Davis’ own family was OU fans. In fact, her mom would listen to Oklahoma games on the AM radio.
She realized that Kent Davis was a big fan when he helped develop the Sooner Club in Springfield. Then he discovered eBay, which has created the inventory that is now up for auction.
The family basement was an OU historian’s dream, with memorabilia highlighting the room. On the wall were 113 OU hats, which Lizabeth will pass out to friends when she returns to Norman.
Davis was proud that Lizabeth is the fifth generation of Davises to attend Oklahoma. His father John Davis graduated in the early 1960s with an engineering degree.
For Lizabeth Davis, going to Oklahoma was a no-brainer. Her father was wearing an OU hat in the delivery room during her birth. She grew up wearing Sooners cheerleader uniforms.
Game days will be different for her.
“It’s going to be really hard for me,” she said. “Before every football game, I would send my dad a picture of the field and the stadium. If I was at a tailgate, I’d tell him where I was hanging out. We would talk before each game. That was something we shared.”
There would have been deep conversations between the two last February when Lizabeth Davis was picked as a volunteer to help with OU’s spring football recruiting.
It was an opportunity to work with prospective student-athletes, be behind the scenes at the football facilities and meet her idol Annie Hanson, an assistant athletics director for recruiting strategy and administrative engagement.
She’s still debating about her major, which could be sports management or public relations. She was thrilled for the chance to work with OU’s recruiting staff.
There will always be good memories of Kent Davis, who was a husband to Jill Patton-Davis and a father to sons Kory and John as well as daughters Lizabeth and Laura.
Recently, Patton-Davis was turning channels and the Sooners’ exciting Big 12 championship game win over Baylor was being broadcast. It was the last game that her husband got to watch.
During his final days, when he was out of sedation, Kent Davis wanted to communicate again. He tried to handwrite one word to his family.
Boomer.