Jalen Hurts often opens his Monday news conference by saying the 24-hour rule has passed, meaning the one-day celebration of a victory is over and it is time to focus on the next opponent.
But Oklahoma fans will be talking about Saturday's 34-31 victory over Baylor for years to come.
The Sooners showed resiliency despite being in a huge first-half hole.
OU overcame a 25-point deficit early in the second quarter to register the biggest comeback in school history, replacing 21-point rallies against Iowa State in 1970 and Kansas State in 1981.
“Tonight, I felt like you saw a group of guys continue to battle, continue to work and continue to believe,” OU linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “That’s what led up to the outcome we had. We never lost belief in what we know works.”
When OU trailed 28-3 with 11:09 remaining before halftime, Lincoln Riley had his players surround him for a pep talk. Around that time, the Baylor JumboTron began showing highlights of the Sooner Schooner crashing earlier this season. McLane Stadium was rocking.
Oklahoma cut the lead to 31-10 at intermission. Riley actually said that there was actually a little momentum because Baylor was only held to a last-second field goal.
There was no screaming or theatrics in the locker room, Murray said.
“The biggest thing we talked about as a team was belief and keeping the faith,” Murray said. “That's what we told guys: 'Keep your head up. Continue to keep the faith. As long as you keep faith, everything's going to be OK.' We knew it we all continued to buy in, then everything would work out in our favor."
Oklahoma learned something about itself in the second half. The offense scored a quick touchdown while the defense forced a turnover. A Hurts fumble was weathered. Another touchdown was scored.
The energy was evident in the second half as the Sooners continued to etch away at the Bears’ lead.
“Our confidence was through the roof,” Charleston Rambo said. “This whole game we didn't sit on the bench unless you were just dead tired. Other than that, we're all we've got. Away game and we just gave ourselves energy.”
Said Parnell Motley, who forced a momentum-changing fumble: “We had 30 minutes to do what we gotta do. Thirty minutes of hell. It felt really great to come out and score, get a turnover and man, that's how you feed off the momentum. If you think about it, we started the opposite way in the first half and it didn't go our way. In the second half, we turned things around and fed off that momentum and got on a run.”
Motley even mentioned that the team was shown a clip of the New England Patriots overcoming a 28-3 deficit during Super Bowl 51 last week. It is the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.
Why were they shown that?
“Because our last game (against Iowa State), things didn't really go our way. We were up 35-14, and it's the way we went about things. It showed us how to face adversity and how things don't go well when it's not your way and how things go well when it is your way,” Motley said. “And we just found a way. Seeing how a Super Bowl team responded in that situation, it's great to watch that clip, we looked at the scoreboard the same way."
Gabe Brkic's 31-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining in regulation provided the winning points.
Hurts was asked if he could appreciate how historic this game was, especially being the biggest comeback in OU history.
“Just talk about the perseverance of this team, how we responded to adversity,” Hurts said. “We had a great week of prep. We came here with the right intent and things did not go as planned or our way at all at times, but we found ways to respond and overcome. This is something we have to build on.
“We’re going to enjoy it for 24 hours and get ready for TCU.”
Two other things we learned about the Sooners in Saturday’s win.
Turnovers finally arrive
Since 2000, Oklahoma has never gone more than two games without forcing a turnover.
On Saturday, Parnell Motley’s forced fumble and Pat Fields’ recovery snapped a five-game streak.
Was defensive coordinator Alex Grinch glad it finally happened?
“It was a big relief for me,” Grinch said. “We say takeaways again, because you’re not just hoping the ball bounces your way. Hope isn’t a strategy. We’ll take those, too, believe me. What takeaways are as much as anything, they obviously create possessions.
“We’ve got a pretty good offense here. If we got one more possession, two more possessions. Imagine if we got three more possessions with that offense every week, what we could be as a football program.”
The OU sideline went into a frenzy when Motley forced the third-quarter takeaway.
"It was just a hustle play (and) a great play by him. To be able to run the guy down and get the strip - just a tremendous play,” Murray said. “It shows what we're all about. Even though (JaMycal Hasty) broke out a pretty good run on us, we didn't give up and went out and made a play."
Nik Bonitto intercepted Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer on the Bears’ final play. Bonitto had dropped a possible interception on the previous play.
"I was like, 'Bro, you've got to catch the ball.' After that, it's the next-play mentality,” Murray said. “You've got to stop them. The next play, we stopped them."
Added Motley: “Takeaways equals victory. It happened the last play of the game. It meant a lot for us to get these turnovers. We gotta keep it going for the next few weeks."
Playing without CeeDee
Oklahoma was without CeeDee Lamb, who was held out for medical reasons according to Riley.
In the first half, OU’s leading receiver was little-used A.D. Miller with 39 yards.
Hurts spread the ball out during the comeback with Lee Morris having a season-high seven catches for 86 yards. Eight different receivers caught the ball.
Freshmen Austin Stogner (two touchdowns) and Theo Wease (one touchdown) accounted for three of the Sooners’ four touchdowns.
“Their years here are going to be great,” wide receiver Charleston Rambo said. “They've got a bright future. Just seeing them do that let us know we can do a lot more.”
Hurts had praise for all of his receivers.
“They’re all big-time players and I’m glad everyone got to experience a game like this, kind of add to their resume,” Hurts said. “It shows you’ve been battle-tested. A lot of respect for Baylor and how they came out and played. I think we had a lot of young guys, a lot of experienced guys who kind of grew up today.”
Riley was asked if Lamb would be available for next week’s 7 p.m. game against visiting TCU.
“We'll have to see. I don't know. I don't know,” Riley said.
Game balls
Jalen Hurts: The quarterback was named the Walter Camp offensive player of the week after throwing for 297 yards and four touchdowns and adding 114 rushing yards and another score.
Kenneth Murray: The linebacker – on his birthday – ended with a team-high eight tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage.
Ronnie Perkins: The defensive lineman finished with four tackles for loss including a career-high three sacks.
Austin Stogner: The freshman tight end had his first two career receiving touchdowns, providing a key red-zone target or Hurts.
By the numbers
3: Career-high total of sacks by Ronnie Perkins.
10: Amount of second-half plays for the OU defense prior to the Bears’ final offensive possession.
95: Total plays by OU, compared to just 52 by Baylor.
Quotable
Charleston Rambo on locker room at halftime compared to end of game: “Halftime, quiet, no music playing, a few people talking, trying to get us right. After the game, everybody turnt, dancing, listening to music, talking loud, laughing, just having fun.”
Lincoln Riley, on what he told the team when trailing 28-3: “I said at that time we had 41 minutes left in the game. There was still forever left. I didn't want us to panic.”
Up next
Oklahoma will host TCU at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on FOX.